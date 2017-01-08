Two Prosser men killed when truck lands upside down in Naches River

Two Prosser men were killed Saturday evening when their pickup drove off Highway 12 and landed on its roof in the Naches River.
James S. Wildman, 23, was driving when he lost control of the 2002 Toyota Tundra one mile east of Naches, the Washington State Patrol said.
His passenger was identified as Dylan K. Bolt.
It is unknown if Wildman was wearing a seat belt in the 5:55 p.m. crash, the state patrol said.
Bolt, 25, had his seat belt on.
The Toyota was eastbound when it left the roadway to the right.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that authorities were alerted to the crash when a passing motorist saw the upside-down pickup in the river.
A water rescue team entered the river and used a ladder to get both occupants up an embankment to the side of the highway, where an ambulance was waiting, the Herald-Republic reported.
However, both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their relatives were notified by authorities.
The state patrol said it is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
