Beyond black holes. New galactic collision discovered at Hanford

More Videos 0:35 Watch Vets get free flu shots from VA Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic Pause 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:55 Highlights from Columbia Basin College's East Region win over Walla Walla Community College 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 1:22 Deadly wildfires devastate areas of California killing at least 10 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 0:17 Ryan on NFL protests: We shouldn't do it on the anthem 0:48 Check out the big changes in store for the Tri-City Country Club 1:31 America's largest pumpkin is a 2,363-pound beast 0:19 Benton County Fire District 2 rolls out to help with California fires Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision This animation shows what happened in the nine days following the neutron star merger known as GW170817, including gravitational waves , a near-light-speed jet that produced gamma rays, expanding debris from a "kilonova" that produced ultraviolet, and more. This animation shows what happened in the nine days following the neutron star merger known as GW170817, including gravitational waves , a near-light-speed jet that produced gamma rays, expanding debris from a "kilonova" that produced ultraviolet, and more. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/CI Lab

This animation shows what happened in the nine days following the neutron star merger known as GW170817, including gravitational waves , a near-light-speed jet that produced gamma rays, expanding debris from a "kilonova" that produced ultraviolet, and more. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/CI Lab