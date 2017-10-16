Beyond black holes. New galactic collision discovered at Hanford

A galactic collision of a different type was detected at Hanford’s special space observatory this summer.
Astronomers at LIGO — the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory — discovered the gravitational waves passing through the Earth the morning of Aug. 17, according to an early Monday announcement.
But these gravitational waves —or ripples through space and time — could be detected for 100 seconds, unlike the waves that lasted as little as a fraction of a second from earlier detections determined to be from the collision of massive black holes.
It was an immediate clue that the gravitational waves came from the collision of two neutron stars. Neutron stars are the collapsed cores of large stars and are the smallest, densest stars known to exist.
They orbited each other with energy converting into gravitational waves in the 100 seconds before they merged into an ultradense object emitting a fireball of gamma rays.
The collision was 130 light years from Earth, occurring at the end of the Jurassic period on Earth.
The gravitational waves passed through LIGO, and 1.7 seconds later the Fermi space telescope orbiting the Earth detected gamma rays.
Eleven hours later telescopes saw light, said officials at a morning press briefing. X-rays and radio waves also were detected over the next two weeks.
It was the first time that a cosmic event has been viewed in both gravitational waves and light, giving scientists a new way of learning about the universe through “multi-messenger astronomy.”
Theorists have predicted that what follows the initial fireball is a “kilonova,” a phenomenon by which the material that is left over from the neutron star collision, which glows with light, is blown out of the immediate region and far out into space.
The light-based observations made after the gravitational waves were detected Aug. 17 showed that elements heavier than iron, such as gold and platinum, are created in these collisions and then distributed through the universe.
Because the detection of gravitational waves and initial gamma rays occurred within 2 seconds, scientists also were able to confirm that Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity was correct in its prediction that gravitational waves should travel at the speed of light.
LIGO at Hanford made its first detection of gravitational waves in September 2015, nearly 100 years after Albert Einstein predicted their existence.
The gravity waves were created as two black holes spiraled toward each other and collided in a distant galaxy more than 1 billion light years from the Earth.
The observation, after four decades of development and then operation of the LIGO observatories, led to the award of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics to key players in the project.
Since the first direct detection of gravitational waves, the Hanford LIGO and a twin observatory have detected gravitational waves three more times, most recently in conjunction with a third observatory in Italy.
Each time the gravitational waves were created from energy released as pairs of black holes merged.
The waves create ripples through the fabric of space and time, stretching space in one direction and contracting it in another.
The LIGO observatories look for that distortion, which effectively turns a circle into an ellipse.
At the Hanford observatory two vacuum tubes extend for 2.5 miles across the Hanford shrub steppe landscape north of Richland at right angles. At the end of each, a mirror is suspended on fine wires.
A high-power laser beam is split to go down each tube, bouncing off the mirrors at each end. If the beam is undisturbed, it will bounce back and recombine perfectly.
But if a powerful enough gravitational wave is pulsing through the Earth, the beam will be disturbed as the waves slightly stretch one vacuum tube and compress the other. The movement is so small that it would take 10 trillion such movements to equal the width of a human hair.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
