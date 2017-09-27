It’s another gravitational-wave detection by LIGO observatory near Richland

The Hanford LIGO observatory near Richland has done it again.
It has detected gravitational waves for the fourth time, researchers announced Wednesday.
The gravitational waves came from the merger of two black holes, just as in the three previous detections.
During the final moments of the merger, it created gravitational waves, or ripples in time and space that would travel through the Earth 1.8 billion light-years away.
The waves were observed in data collected both by the twin Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatories at Hanford and in Louisiana and also by the Virgo detector near Pisa, Italy.
The Virgo detector came on line after extensive upgrades Aug. 1, and the three-detector observation was made on Aug. 14. It was early in the morning at Hanford.
It was the first gravitational-wave detection made by all three observatories.
“This is just the beginning of observations with the network enabled by Virgo and LIGO working together,” said David Shoemaker, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the spokesman for the LIGO scientific collaboration.
“With the next observing run planned for fall 2018, we can expect such detections weekly or even more often,” he said.
Having three detectors available to collect data helps scientists narrow the area of the sky where the gravitational waves originate and improves the accuracy of information about how far they have traveled.
“A smaller search area enables follow-up observations with telescopes and satellites for cosmic events that produce gravitational waves and emissions of light, such as the collision of neutron stars,” said Laura Cadonati, of Georgia Tech, the deputy spokeswoman of the LIGO scientific collaboration. Black holes produce gravitational waves, but not light.
Increasing the number of observatories also enables new tests of Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity,” said Fred Raab, LIGO associate director for observatory operations.
The black holes that created the gravitational waves detected on Aug. 14 had masses about 31 and 25 times the mass of our sun. The newly produced spinning hole has about 53 times the mass of the sun, which means that about three solar masses converted into gravitational-wave energy.
