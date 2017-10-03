Scientists behind Richland observatory detection of black holes awarded Nobel Prize

More Videos 1:06 Watch: One girl's mission to save the penguins Pause 1:08 Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:38 People unite in support for Las Vegas 1:31 Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 2:15 Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 1:29 Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 1:31 Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 1:06 Kadlec Breast Cancer Awareness Flag ceremony 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Comparing 'chirps' from black holes Gravitational waves — ripples through space and time — have been detected by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory north of Richland and its twin in Livingston, La., for the second time in human history. Gravitational waves — ripples through space and time — have been detected by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory north of Richland and its twin in Livingston, La., for the second time in human history.

