Scientists behind Richland observatory detection of black holes awarded Nobel Prize

The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded Tuesday to scientists instrumental in the work leading to the detection of gravitational waves at the LIGO observatory at Hanford, opening up a new way to study the universe.
The first direct detection on Sept. 14, 2015, of ripples through the fabric of space and time confirmed predictions of Albert Einstein made 100 years earlier. The detection was made at both the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory north of Richland and a twin observatory in Louisiana.
The Nobel Prize went to three professors emeritus at the California Institute of Technology and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
They gave credit to the those who worked at the two LIGO observatories in the United States and the Virgo observatory in Italy.
“It is unfortunate that, due to the statutes of the Nobel Foundation, the prize has to go to no more than three people, when our marvelous discovery is the work of more than a thousand,” said Kip Thorne, a theoretical physics professor emeritus at CalTech, and now a Nobel laureate.
“The prize rightfully belongs to the hundreds of LIGO scientists and engineers who built and perfected our complex gravitational-wave interferometers, and the hundreds of LIGO and Virgo scientists who found the gravitational-wave signals in LIGO’s noisy data and extracted the waves’ information,” he said.
The prize also went to Barry Barish, Caltech physics professor emeritus, and Rainer Weiss, MIT physics professor emeritus.
The mood was ebullient at the Hanford LIGO Tuesday morning, said Michael Landry, head of the LIGO Hanford observatory.
Staff were not only happy about the recognition of the three key scientists, but also “extremely pleased with the attention on this field of physics and that people are excited about gravitational wave physics,” he said.
The development of exquisitely sensitive instrumentation for LIGO took four decades and pushed the capacity of imagination, said Thomas Rosenbaum, Caltech president.
It is a compelling story of dedication and perseverance rewarded on a project that once seemed impossible, said Fred Raab, of the Tri-Cities, the associate director for LIGO Laboratory, which operates the two U.S. observatories.
He paraphrased the words he had remembered from President John F. Kennedy’s about the national effort to land a man on the moon, saying “we choose to do these things not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”
Since the first discovery of gravitational waves created by the collision of black holes, three more detections have been made by the LIGO observatories. In each case, the gravitational waves detected were created just before black holes merged.
The detections have been a remarkable confirmation of Einstein’s theory of relativity, which was made at a time when goods were delivered to market by horse-drawn carts, Raab said.
The success of LIGO provides a new tool to investigate the most extreme states of matter, he said. Scientists also are anticipating detection of neutron stars.
But the real goal is to find something totally unexpected that could push the field of astrophysics in a new direction, Landry said.
“If we can find black holes, I’m confident there are new things out there we have not had the imagination to dream up,” he said.
