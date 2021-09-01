Death of Ski Bluewood’s longtime general manager called a ‘crushing’ loss

Ski Bluewood announced that its general manager Kim Clark died Aug. 31 on the mountain. He had been with the resort outside of Dayton since 2014. Ti-City Herald

The longtime general manager of Ski Bluewood has died doing what he loved.

Kim Clark died Tuesday, Aug. 31, after suffering a heart attack while on the mountain. Rescue efforts were not successful, said an announcement on the Bluewood website.

Bluewood just south of Dayton is 80 miles from Tri-Cities in the Blue Mountains. The popular ski area has the second-highest base elevation in Washington state.

News of his passing sparked an outpouring on social media.

And Clark’s mark on the sport throughout the Northwest was apparent from the remarks.

He had been with Bluewood since 2014. Before that, he was the general manager at Mt. Ashland Ski Area in Ashland, Ore., for seven years.

“In all the Resorts Kim was associated with he was respected by every person he met. Genuine, principled and always had his staff top of mind,” wrote one person who identified themselves as a friend of 30 years.

Others noted his influence on shaping the Mt. Ashland ski program, as well his work in New Mexico.

“The loss to the mountains he led and the entire ski industry is crushing,” said another Facebook post.

Clark was looking forward to oversee a $4.5 million expansion planned for Bluewood.

“This is the most exciting set of upgrades at Bluewood since we opened more than 40 years ago,” he said in a news release in May.

Clark was married and is survived by his wife Tracy.