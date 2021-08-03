Campgrounds reopen in part of Umatilla National Forest. Fires still rage in other areas

National Forest Service

Much of the Umatilla National Forest reopened to the public on Wednesday, including the Jubilee Lake Campground.

The forest was temporarily closed July 16 due to fire danger, but officials allowed a partial reopening after recent precipitation.

However, the northern portion of the Walla Walla Ranger District and the Pomeroy Ranger District remain closed to the public as the Green Ridge and Lick Creek fires continue to burn.

The Green Ridge Fire has grown to 11,450 acres and is only 15% contained.

The Lick Creek Fire to the west has covered 80,421 acres and is 90% contained.

Tri-City area residents heading to the Walla Walla Ranger District will need to stay off land south of the Forest Service Road 64, although roads may be used to reach Jubilee Lake Campground in Oregon, the largest and most popular campground in the Umatilla National Forest.

Other campgrounds that have reopened include the Woodward and Woodland campgrounds in the Walla Walla Ranger District, plus the popular Bull Prairie and Olive Lake campgrounds.

Visitors planning a trip to areas within the closed areas should cancel plans for the next several weeks, according to the National Forest Service.

Closure signs and barriers will be posted to help keep people off closed roads and trails.

The 1.4-million-acre forest stretches across nine counties in the two states, including Columbia, Walla Walla, Asotin and Garfield counties in Washington, and Umatilla, Morrow, Grant, Wheeler and Wallowa counties in Oregon.

Those heading out to reopened portions of the forest are reminded that the fire danger remains extreme.

Campfires are prohibited, but liquid and bottled propane gas stoves are allowed.

Vehicles may not travel off road or on trails and roads not cleared of standing grass.

Smoking is allowed only inside vehicles and buildings, developed recreations sites and cleared areas.

Violating closures and fire restrictions requires a mandatory appearance in federal court with punishment of a fine of up to $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for an organization or up to six months in prison.