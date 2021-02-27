Watch: Badger Mountain slopes offer local powder for Tri-Cities skiers

Dry Side Backcountry Ski Club members took advantage of the recent Tri-Cities snowstorm to practice their skills on a hillside closer to home.

Badger Mountain might not pose the same risks as some of the more treacherous terrain the ski enthusiasts have been trained for but the popular local hiking hill had the perfect powder for several runs that Sam Chou captured on video.

Much of the group, which also represents the Inter-Mountain Alpine Club, met through the Tri-Cities Outdoor Adventures Facebook group.