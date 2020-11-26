Burn off that turkey and pie with these urban Tri-Cities hikes

You may not be traveling, but you still can get moving by enjoying one of many trails in and around Tri-Cities over the Thanksgiving weekend.

If you head to a Washington State Park, you can even get in free without a Discover Pass on Friday, Nov. 27. It is the last free parks day for 2020 in the program that encourages people to get outside.

Weather will be cool — but bundle up and enjoy the sunny skies that are supposed to last through next week in the Tri-Cities region.

Here are a few options:

Chamna Natural Preserve

This dog-friendly, 276-acre park along the Yakima is maintained by the Tapteal Greenway Association and has easy access in Richland. Leashes are required.

An online map shows all the routes you can explore — some right along the Yakima River and other trails taking a meandering route. Educational signs help you navigate the trail system and identify plants and animals in the area.

To get here take the Aaron Street exit off Hwy 240 or George Washington Way. Turn south on Jadwin Avenue near Beaver Bark, cross the overpass and turn right on Carrier Road. Head west to the stone Chamna sign.

Catch the Richland Riverfront Trail by the USS Triton in North Richland at the Port of Benton.

USS Triton Sail Park

The easy, family friendly stroll in north Richland begins at a historic landmark at the Port of Benton.

At the USS Triton Sail Park, you can catch the trailhead to the 7-mile Richland Riverfront Trail that is part of the Sacajawea Heritage Trail.

The 23‐foot-tall USS Triton submarine sail that is installed at the park was powered by two nuclear reactors and was the first submarine to perform a submerged circumnavigation of the Earth.

The port offers several fact and educational sheets suitable for elementary students at the site to add an educational spin to your adventure.





Follow the quiet trail along the Columbia River and it will take you to Washington State University Tri-Cities. Take a thermos of hot chocolate to sip while taking a break along the way.

A walk along the Zintel Canyon Greenway is an nature escape in Kennewick. File Tri-City Herald

Spirit of America Trail

This Kennewick trail next to Zintel Canyon is easy to walk and rich with learning for the little ones. Older kids and adults can find other trails to explore in the canyon.

The trail is 2.5 miles and winds through trees and creeks. In the spring, you can find plenty of tadpoles. Do keep in mind there are no restrooms.

Parking to access the trail is a small lot off Vancouver Street at Seventh Avenue. Next to the parking lot is the Zintel Canyon Playground.

Park of the Lakes

An often overlooked gem is in West Richland is The Park at the Lakes. It’s an easy stroll with children or grandparents.

Round-trip the walk is 1.5 miles and meanders through a neighborhood where you will be walking alongside spacious backyards on one side and ponds on the other. When in season, you can spot dozens of cattails growing on the edge.

You’ll want to keep a close eye on children to keep them on the trail because the edge of the water is slippery.

Look for the trail head’s main entrance along the east side of Bombing Range Road in West Richland.

Urban Greenway Trail

This 3.5-mile paved loop is marked by Urban Greenway Trail signs along a path that winds through various parts of downtown Richland and continues along the Columbia River and other natural areas of town.

Along the way, notice “UGT” signs to keep you on track. The route will take you along a greenway between Gillespie and Harding that passes on the back side of the Days Inn. You’ll also walk past Fran Rish Stadium, sneak a peek at the Columbia Playing field before moving onto Swift Avenue.

Badger Mountain, Candy Mountain

Badger Mountain and Candy Mountain rise above the Tri-Cities and offer incredible views of the Columbia Basin.

The combined nearly 11-mile trail system has many options of varying lengths and difficulties. Dogs are allowed as long as they are kept on leash.

Among the options you can choose is a flat route that is only a half-mile, another that is 2.5 miles with a 173 foot elevation gain or a 3.3-mile route that has a gain of 800 feet on the way up.

For a complete details on varying difficulty, go to friendsofbadger.org/trail-faq.

W.E. Johnson Park

The W.E. Johnson Park passes rung along the Yakima in Richland.

This 2.4-mile trail section known as the Duportail Trail is maintained by Tapteal Greenway and connects the Chamna Natural Preserve to Horn Rapids Park.

The route is 3 miles round-trip and sits on 236 acres that is set aside as a nature preserve. Take binoculars and a bird book.

The Duportail Trail between Chamna Natural Preserve and Duportail Street in Richland. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Sacagawea Heritage Trail

You can hike in a loop up to 15.7 mile on both sides of the Columbia River on this mostly flat, easy, paved trail that stretches from the Richland “Y” to the blue bridge in Kennewick and back along the river through Pasco.

To park and catch the trail by either bike or foot, there are spaces at the Columbia Park Marina off Columbia Park Trail in Richland. Take the Columbia Point Drive exit from Highway 240.

For a map of the trail check out visittri-cities.com

Johnson Butte

This four-mile gravel road is a moderately difficult hike that rises steadily to the top of the mountain to a point that’s even higher than Badger Mountain, and offers a 360-degree view of the area.

The trail starts just south of Kennewick, off the east side frontage road, 1.9 miles south of the Locust Grove exit.

To get there, take Interstate 82 south and exit at Locust Grove, which is Highway 397. Head east under the freeway, then take a right on Bofer Canyon Road. You’ll still have to drive a couple miles more to where you’ll find parking.