Popular Snake River campground and swim beach will be closed for the summer

Fishhook Park, about 18 miles east of Burbank, along the Snake River, is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and offers a variety of outdoor activities.

The Army Corps of Engineers does not plan to open Fishhook Park and its campground on the Snake River this summer.

But when it does reopen, it should be more popular than ever. The Corps plans to use the closure to make some major upgrades.

The park 18 miles east of Burbank on the Snake River now has 41 campsites for RVs or tents, a swim beach, boat launch ramp, playground, sun shelters and picnic tables.

The Corps plans to enlarge campsites to allow for larger recreational vehicles and to renovate outdated restrooms. It also will modify the park’s sprinkler system to reduce maintenance.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“These improvement should benefit Fishhook Park in sustainable ways that will help maintain this park to the high standards that people are accustomed to,” said Greg Watson, the Corps assistant natural resource manager.

He recommends that people consider Charbonneau Park and Hood Park as alternatives on the lower Snake River.

Charbonneau Park is eight miles east of Burbank, and Hood Park is three miles south of Pasco at the junction of Highways 12 and 124.