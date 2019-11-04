Where to fish and hike in the Blues, avalanches, smoked salmon. Learn about them in November

As the weather cools off outdoor aficionados are heading indoors.

Local clubs and groups are offering a variety of speakers in the coming weeks on topics ranging from avalanches and bees to fishing and berry hunting in the Blue Mountains and a smoked salmon contest.

All the events are free and open to anyone.

It’s a great chance to meet others interested in the outdoors and hear from the experts.

Pollinators in the Columbia Basin

Emily Norris, an environmental scientist with Mission Support Alliance at the Hanford site, will talk about a study on pollinators in the Columbia Basin and the plants they rely on.

By collecting data on the diversity and abundance of bees in different habitats on the Hanford site, they developed a list of pollinator-friendly native plant species for use in restoration projects.

This information is being used to support bee populations.

The talk is part of the monthly meeting of the local chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society.

Columbia Basin College, Pasco, Room T238 in the T building, 7-8:30 p.m., Nov. 6.

Heritage Garden Workshop

This free workshop features Jack Nesbit, an author and naturalist; Ann Autry, owner of Tapteal Native Plants; and Ernie Crediford with the Columbia Basin Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society.

Nesbit’s latest book “The Dreamer and the Doctor,” traces the saga of John and Carrie Leiberg across the intermountain West in 1893.

He will talk about their journey and discuss changes to the landscape.

Autry will share her knowledge and expertise in native plant propagation.

Crediford spends his retirement exploring, observing and photographing plants and animals of the Columbia Basin.

Richland Public Library, Richland, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 9.

Register for the free workshop at: https://www.hgcd.info/calendar

Treks, Trails and Trout in the Blues

Blue Mountain country is where dipper birds sing, bull trout lurk and wildflowers abound.

Dennis Dauble will describe wilderness trails that lead to the headwaters of the Tucannon, Walla Walla, Umatilla, and Wenaha Rivers and float trips in the Wallowa/Grand Ronde Rivers.

You’ll learn where to glean mushrooms and huckleberries, and the secrets of hooking wild trout.

REI Kennewick, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Nov. 7. Seating limited.

To register visit: bit.ly/daubletalk

Smoked Salmon Contest

The local chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) will hold the November chapter meeting and annual smoked salmon competition.

Paul Hoffarth, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, will give a report from the King of the Reach Live Capture Derby 2019 and what that angler contribution means for hatchery production.

There will also be a speaker from Hatchery Wild Coexist, an environmental conservation organization that focuses on raising awareness of the importance of hatcheries and the role they play in wild fish recovery and providing abundant fisheries.

Local fisherman are encouraged to bring a hefty portion of your best smoked fish to the meeting for this annual smoked salmon competition.

Judges for the contest will be chosen from the audience. Sign up at door.

Winners will be based on taste only and prizes and bragging rights awarded for the top places. The leftover salmon will be available to sample as long as it lasts.

Red Lion Inn Pasco near the airport, 7 p.m., Nov. 13.

Avalanche Awareness Workshop

Whether you ski, snowshoe, snowboard or snowmobile in the backcountry, recognition of avalanche danger is an essential and potentially lifesaving skill.

Marty Lentsch introduces and explains where and why avalanches occur and provides a basic approach to managing risk in the backcountry.

Learn to access local avalanche bulletins and weather reports, recognize basic signs of avalanche danger, and learn simple ways to help avoid avalanche danger.

REI Kennewick, 7:15 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15. Seating limited.

To register visit: bit.ly/avalanchetalk