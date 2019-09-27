Need help catching those fall chinook? Fishing guide will share some of his secrets

Angler angst? Here are some fishing etiquette tips to keep the peace Idaho Fish and Game produced a video explaining some key etiquette rules for anglers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Idaho Fish and Game produced a video explaining some key etiquette rules for anglers.

Learn tips and tactics for catching fall chinook on the Columbia River from a professional guide at a free talk on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Wade Ralston’s Casting for Memories Guide Service will give the presentation at a 7 p.m. meeting of the Richland Rod and Gun Club.

Those attending may enter a raffle to win a seat on Ralston’s guide boat within the next year.

The public is invited to the presentation at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive.