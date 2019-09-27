Outdoors
Need help catching those fall chinook? Fishing guide will share some of his secrets
Learn tips and tactics for catching fall chinook on the Columbia River from a professional guide at a free talk on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Wade Ralston’s Casting for Memories Guide Service will give the presentation at a 7 p.m. meeting of the Richland Rod and Gun Club.
Those attending may enter a raffle to win a seat on Ralston’s guide boat within the next year.
The public is invited to the presentation at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive.
