State cancels Pasco meeting on wolves over public safety concerns on the ‘intense’ issue

This breeding male of the Walla Walla Pack was captured on a remote camera on private property in northern Umatilla County in February 2019. Courtesy Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

A series of meeting across Washington about the management of wolves have been canceled, including in Pasco, over concerns the sessions could get out of hand.

“We’ve received some information that indicates to us that the meetings could be disrupted, possibly creating an unsafe meeting environment for the public participating,” said Kelly Susewind, director of the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

State officials have seen “incredible intensity around wolf issues this summer on both sides of the issue,” he said. “For outreach to be meaningful, our meetings have to be productive.”

So, the state of Washington has canceled the open houses scheduled in Pasco, Olympia and 12 other cities.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is preparing an environmental study to help develop a management plan for when wolves are no longer designated state or federally endangered.

Biologists are confident that the state’s wolf population is on a path to recovery, the agency said.

As part of the study, the state is expected to look at whether some of the state’s growing wolf population should be relocated to areas where there are none, such as the Cascade Mountains west of the Tri-Cities.

Instead of in-person meetings around the state, the state agency will have three online webinars with dates to be announced.

It also is collecting comments through an online survey and in writing until Nov. 1 at bit.ly/WolfComment.

Written comments also can be mailed to WDFW — Wolf Post-Recovery Plan Scoping, P.O. box 43200, Olympia WA 98504-3200.

In-person meetings will be scheduled once a draft plan is released, Susewind said.