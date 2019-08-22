Tri-Cities anglers rejoice! Fall Chinook season to open on Snake River

3.8 million juvenile chinook salmon begin their journey Juvenile fall chinook salmon are released into the Deschutes River near Tumwater on Monday by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Juvenile fall chinook salmon are released into the Deschutes River near Tumwater on Monday by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The Snake River will open to fall chinook salmon after all.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the rule change Thursday; it goes into effect Saturday.

A news release stated the season will run through Oct. 31. Locations include:

The Snake River from the mouth (Burbank to Pasco Railroad Bridge at Snake River mile 1.25) to Lower Granite Dam.

Clarkston, from the downstream edge of the large power lines crossing the river (just upstream from West Evans Road on the south shore) upstream to the Oregon/Idaho border.

Forecasts this year put the return of upriver adults at 158,400, with a significant portion of these fish expected to return to the Snake River.

Adult hatchery fall Chinook — marked by a clipped adipose fin — and all jack chinook longer than 12 inches can be kept.

The department set a daily hatchery fish limit at six; there’s no limit for jacks.

Barbless hooks are required.

All other salmon must be released, the department said in its release.