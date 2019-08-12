Hikers asked to stay off another popular Tri-Cities trail

Drone view of the new Candy Mountain Trail Hikers will soon be welcome to walk the first trail from the base to the summit of Candy Mountain. The work on the parking lot is expected to finish in early May. The trail’s dedication is scheduled for June 2. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hikers will soon be welcome to walk the first trail from the base to the summit of Candy Mountain. The work on the parking lot is expected to finish in early May. The trail’s dedication is scheduled for June 2.

Hikers are asked to stay off Candy Mountain Preserve south of West Richland for the next two weeks.

A contractor was expected to start paving Private Road 669 NE, the private road from Dallas Road to the trailhead parking lot on Monday.

Although the park is not technically closed, Benton County parks officials said it would help the paving work if the contractor did not have to contend with traffic to the parking lot.

County officials said they had little notice the contractor could start work so they could give the public more notice.

Last week, Richland officials encouraged Badger Mountain hikers to continue to stay off a main trail there while engineers study how to rebuild steps up a particularly steep stretch of hillside.