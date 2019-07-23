Newbies to firearms can learn the basics in a free Tri-Cities class

Gun safety tips you need to know Cassie Shockey, an instructor for Shoot Smart Shooting Range in Fort Worth, Texas, talks about gun safety tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cassie Shockey, an instructor for Shoot Smart Shooting Range in Fort Worth, Texas, talks about gun safety tips.

Registration has opened for a free introduction to firearms class organized by Griggs Department Store in Pasco and the Tri-Cities Metallic Silhouette Association.

The Aug. 3 class will cover safe handling of firearms, the different parts of firearms and sights, and the different types of firearms, such as pistols, rifles and shotguns.

The class also will include a demonstration of shooting different calibers of guns and give students a chance to shoot.

Participants must be at least 18.

Details are available after registration at 509-737-7350. The class usually fills quickly.