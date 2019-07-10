Pasco man being honored by state for contributions to wildlife and habitat enhancement

The eagle has landed -- on a traffic camera A bald eagle took up a perch atop a Washington State Department of Transportation traffic camera on Highway 520 on May 22. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A bald eagle took up a perch atop a Washington State Department of Transportation traffic camera on Highway 520 on May 22.

Larry Martin, of Pasco, is receiving the Region 3 Volunteer of the Year award by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on Thursday for his outstanding contributions to wildlife and habitat enhancement.

The honor comes after more than 35 years of volunteering on habitat projects.

He started with the Richland Rod and Gun Club in 1981, and that led him to his most recent project with the department — guzzlers.

Guzzlers collect rainwater to supply to animals in the dry seasons, and Martin is in charge of their maintenance.

He also helps with duck banding, burrowing owls, habitat planting, deer surveys and other projects.

Martin, 70, said he does the volunteer work because he really loves it, adding that it feels great to be recognized for his efforts.

Martin will receive the award in Yakima at the annual WDFW Region 3 awards ceremony.