Tour the Columbia River by kayak. Fish and Wildlife is organizing trips

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering Columbia River kayak tours of the McNary National Wildlife Refuge and the Hanford Reach National Monument. Courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is launching a new program to show off the scenery along the Columbia River by kayak.

It is offering four kayak tours of the McNary National Wildlife Refuge and four of the Hanford Reach National Monument this summer.

The first four trips are June 26 and July 24 at McNary and July 10 and 13 at the Hanford Reach.

Registration for 17 participants on each trip opens at 8 a.m. Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Call 509-546-8330 and leave your name, callback number, trip date and number of people.

The other four trips will be scheduled later.

Cost is $15 per person, with a limit of four per family. The minimum age is 12, and those under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.

All equipment, including open-cockpit kayaks, and shuttle service is provided.

For more information, go to fws.gov/refuge/mcnary/.