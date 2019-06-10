Sturgeon fishing may need to change so they can survive in the Columbia River

Catching big-air sturgeons: ‘Once-in-a-lifetime experience’ Ron Klimes of Buhl shares some of the moments he's experienced fishing for sturgeon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ron Klimes of Buhl shares some of the moments he's experienced fishing for sturgeon.

Possible changes to sturgeon fishing regulations in the Columbia River will be discussed at a Kennewick meeting Tuesday.

The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife meeting is at 6 p.m. June 11 at the Benton PUD auditorium, 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick,

Options being considered to increase the survival of spawning-size sturgeon include:

▪ Extending the dates of all sturgeon spawning sanctuaries in the Columbia River from Bonneville Dam to Priest Rapids Dam, and in the Snake River below Ice harbor Dam, through August. Most of these sanctuaries now run from May through July.

▪ Extending the area of the spawning sanctuaries on the Columbia below McNary and Priest Rapids dams.

▪ Closing sturgeon retention fishing within the McNary Reservoir, including the Snake River below Ice Harbor Dam and the Hanford Reach below Priest Rapids Dam.

Public comments may be submitted until Oct. 17 at bit.ly/SturgeonComments.