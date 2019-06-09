Blewett Pass hikes offer incredible Cascade variety just a stone’s throw away

How to stay safe when you’re running or hiking a trail Law enforcement and other experts suggest these tips on how to stay safe when you're running or hiking a trail. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Law enforcement and other experts suggest these tips on how to stay safe when you're running or hiking a trail.

Spring has come and the beginning of summer is in sight.

The daily improvement in the weather is making it harder to stay inside. With the mountain snow melting, the number of opportunities to head into the middle elevations is dramatically increasing every day.

The question is where to go. One solution is to head northwest.





If you are interested in the seeing and experiencing some of the best of what the Cascades has to offer, one of the most accessible areas to go is Blewett Pass.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

t takes only 2 hours and 15 minutes to drive the 145 miles from Tri-Cities to Blewett Pass.

You just head west on I-84 and go to the north end of Ellensburg, and then head north on U.S. 97. You are in the zone within just 25 miles of Ellensburg.

From there you will find a wealth of places of interest that are worth investigating. Here are just some of the many high points:

Swauk Discovery Trailhead Interpretive Site

Right at the top of Blewett Pass, the Swauk Discovery Interpretive Site offers three relatively flat miles of well-maintained trails that go through the forests and offer 25 educational interpretive stops along the way.

There are log benches placed at intervals that are located at interesting viewpoints. It is an easy way to get views of Mount Rainier, Mount Stuart and the other peaks of the adjacent Enchantments.

In the wintertime, this area is a major destination for snowshoe enthusiasts and cross country skiers.

Iron Bear Teanaway Ridge

The Iron Bear Trailhead is located at the end of Forest Road 9714, three miles from the turnoff on U.S. 97. You’ll need a high-clearance vehicle to negotiate the potholes in that last 100 feet or so, where you get to ford across Iron Creek to get to the trailhead.

But it’s not that bad. Low-clearance vehicles can park at any number of turnouts just before crossing the creek and then walk the rest of the way.

The hike starts at about 3,900 feet in elevation in forest, transitions to shrubs, and then in 1.8 miles hits Iron Bear Pass at 4,500 feet. It continues up the exposed flower studded Teanaway Ridge Trail to 5,400 feet.

You can vary the length to your choosing, but most people do four to five miles each way in and out with a total gain of 1,800 to 2,100 feet.

Plant experts have written that there are over 50 types of wildflowers in this area. On a clear day, the views of Mount Rainier to the south and the incredible jagged rocks of Mount Stuart to the north will literally take your breath away.

Directions: From the I-84 exit in North Ellensburg head north on U.S. 97 for 27.7 miles. Then make a left and head north on Forest Road 9714 for 2.7 miles.

Tronson Ridge

No matter what season you visit, Tronson Ridge has it all – air, fire, water and earth. In early summer, it has the meadows filled with wildflowers. In the fall, the slopes are covered with golden larch.

In any season, the views of the mountains up close to the north and south are as amazing as the views of the sage steppe plateaus as you gaze to the east.

Directions: From the I-84 exit in North Ellensburg head north on U.S. 97 right to Blewett Pass. In the pass, turn right onto FR 9716. Go 3.5 miles down this road, turn left onto 9712 and continue five miles to Haney Meadow and the Ken Wilcox Horse Camp. Pass the horse camp, drive another mile and then cross Naneum Creek. The southern trailhead can be found in the Upper Naneum Meadow at a sharp righthand switchback in the road. This is the trailhead most recommended for people to start from.

Ingalls Creek Trail

This beautiful trail goes through the forest along its namesake creek. It is great for day hikers who want to do a 5.5 mile in-and-out or backpackers who can extend their stay and the distance they want to cover.

The elevation gain is 1,450 feet to the highest point of 3,450 feet. The difficulty is considered moderate, but the amazing array of spring blooms of wildflowers including calypso orchids, trillium, penstemons, paintbrush and glacier lilies along with the spectacular views of the Stuart Range make the trip worth it.

Directions: Head west on I-84 to Ellensburg, and then north onto U.S. 97 to Swauk-Blewett Pass for about 12.5 miles to Ingalls Creek Road. Turn left and head about one mile to the trailhead where the road ends.

Esmeralda Basin

It takes a bit of back-country driving to get to the trailhead, and you may want to camp out at night before hiking, but if you want to go on a hike to a place where you feel like you are on top of the world, this is it.

The trail up Esmeralda Basin takes you through old-growth forest, meadows filled with wildflowers, along rocky talus side slopes, and then to a pair of rocky passes with views of the Cascades you will remember forever.

The identified Trail 1394 begins at the end of the North Fork Teanaway Road and rises three miles to a trailhead junction. Turn right on Trail 1226 and go one mile and 500 feet up in elevation and you get to an unnamed pass with an incredible view overlooking Lake Ann.

Go back and then turn north back on Trail 1394 to continue up the barren windswept ridge known as Fortune Creek Pass. The views here include Hawkins Mountain, Mount Daniel, Hinman Mountain, Ingalls Peak, and if you scramble up the rocky hill to the south, you get to see Mount Rainier in the distance.

Directions: From I-90, take exit 85. Get on Highway 970 (also signed for Highway 10), and drive seven miles to the turnoff for the Teanaway Road. Turn left onto this paved road and proceed north for 7.5 miles to where the pavement ends. Keep going on the North Fork Teanaway Road 9737 for about 8.5 miles to where the road splits. Take the right fork, and continue following the North Fork Teanaway Road 9737. It is another seven miles to the road’s end and the trailhead.

A Reminder: A Northwest Forest Pass permit for $5 daily or $30 annually is required at the trailheads. There are self-serve fee boxes with permits available at the trailheads, ranger stations, or online. If you are heading out onto the trails for the day or an overnighter, dress for the weather, and bring the hiking essentials. Plan ahead, let people know where you are going and when you’ll be home. Stay safe.