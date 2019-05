Catfishing the Snake River Check out some scenes from catfish fishing on the Snake River, where they are abundant. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out some scenes from catfish fishing on the Snake River, where they are abundant.

Learn tactics for catching catfish this spring from the owner of Ache’n Arms Guide Service in Dayton.

Mike Posey, who fishes the Columbia and Snake rivers, will speak at a meeting of the Richland Rod and Gun Club at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is at 7 p.m. Tuesday.