Expert coming to Kennewick to discuss Washington state wolves

Was that a coyote, dog or wolf? Use these tips to help determine if you saw a wolf, a dog or a coyote. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Use these tips to help determine if you saw a wolf, a dog or a coyote.

A Washington state wolf specialist will give an update on the wolf population in the state Tuesday in Kennewick.

Wolves were eradicated in the state by the 1930s, but now there are at least 126 wolves, including 15 breeding pairs in the state, mostly in the northeast corner of the state. But their numbers are increasing in southeast Washington and the north-central region.

Ben Maletzke, of the Washington state department of Fish and Wildlife, will speak at a 7 p.m. meeting of the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society at the First Lutheran Church at Highway 395 and Yelm Street.

The public is invited.