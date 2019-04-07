Catch walleyes in Richland and raise money for Children’s Miracle Network

Associated Press

A walleye fishing tournament is planned April 13 in Richland to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

Grigg’s Department Store and the Tri-Cities Ace Hardware stores, organizers of the event, hope to raise $10,000.

Registration for a three-person team costs $350. The tournament will start at Columbia Point Marina in Richland.

Money for the hospitals also will be raised through raffle ticket sales at stores or at the Columbia Point boat launch on April 13.

Tickets cost $10 for raffles for a Yeti cooler and also for a Camp Chef pellet grill.

More information is posted at acetricities.com/tournaments.html.