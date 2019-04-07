Outdoors

Catch walleyes in Richland and raise money for Children’s Miracle Network

By Tri-City Herald staff

John Myers Associated Press
Richland, WA

A walleye fishing tournament is planned April 13 in Richland to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

Grigg’s Department Store and the Tri-Cities Ace Hardware stores, organizers of the event, hope to raise $10,000.

Registration for a three-person team costs $350. The tournament will start at Columbia Point Marina in Richland.

Money for the hospitals also will be raised through raffle ticket sales at stores or at the Columbia Point boat launch on April 13.

Tickets cost $10 for raffles for a Yeti cooler and also for a Camp Chef pellet grill.

More information is posted at acetricities.com/tournaments.html.

  Comments  

Read Next

Shed winter with this early season hike through wildflowers and wildlife in Oregon

Outdoors

Shed winter with this early season hike through wildflowers and wildlife in Oregon

By Paul Krupin Special to the Herald

Hiking the Wenaha River Trail in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness is a great backpack trip. It’s south and west of Clarkston, Washington, about four hours from the Tri-Cities in Troy, Oregon.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE OUTDOORS

Outdoors

Collapsible chair makes sitting around the campfire much easier

Outdoors

10 can’t-miss day trips from Colorado Springs

Outdoors

Wina Sturgeon: Change your workout to circumvent body adaptation

Outdoors

Spencer McKee: Authentic Colorado found in Steamboat Springs

Outdoors

For climbers looking for sun, Washington a good option

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service