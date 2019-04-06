Popular Tri-Cities firearms class gives people a chance to learn about guns

Gun safety tips you need to know Cassie Shockey, an instructor for Shoot Smart Shooting Range in Fort Worth, Texas, talks about gun safety tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cassie Shockey, an instructor for Shoot Smart Shooting Range in Fort Worth, Texas, talks about gun safety tips.

Registration has opened for an introduction to firearms class organized by the Richland Rod and Gun Club and the Tri-Cities Metallic Silhouette Association.

The Tri-Cities class will cover safe handling of firearms, the parts of a firearm and different types of firearms.

It also will include a demonstration of shooting of different calibers of firearms and then an opportunity for students to shoot.

The class will be May 4, and participants must be at least 18 years old.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Registration for previous classes has filled quickly.

Call 509-737-7350 to register and for details on time and location.