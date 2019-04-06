Outdoors

Popular Tri-Cities firearms class gives people a chance to learn about guns

By Tri-City Herald staff

Gun safety tips you need to know

Registration has opened for an introduction to firearms class organized by the Richland Rod and Gun Club and the Tri-Cities Metallic Silhouette Association.

The Tri-Cities class will cover safe handling of firearms, the parts of a firearm and different types of firearms.

It also will include a demonstration of shooting of different calibers of firearms and then an opportunity for students to shoot.

The class will be May 4, and participants must be at least 18 years old.

Registration for previous classes has filled quickly.

Call 509-737-7350 to register and for details on time and location.

