Here’s your kid’s chance to land that lunker of a fish at Kennewick’s Columbia Park

The Columbia Park pond in Kennewick will be stocked with fish — including about 300 tagged with prizes — for the annual children’s fishing day set for April 13.
Registration is open now through April 11 online at https://bit.ly/2upruog for children ages 5 to 14. They can pick hourlong times at 8, 9:30 or 11 a.m. or 12:30 or 2 p.m.
They can also register April 10-12 at the Family Fishing Pond, which will be closed to public fishing April 10-13.
Cost is $10 per child. Each child will receive a rod and reel to take home, and bait will be provided.
In the past 21 years, 34,000 fishing rods have been provided to children.
Special-needs children and adults may fish 4 to 6 p.m. April 12.
For registration or more information on the event for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, call The Arc at 509-783-1131 or go to arcoftricities.com. It also costs $10.
For more information about the event, call Ken Johanning at 509-531-0899.
