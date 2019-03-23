Outdoors

Looking to become an educated hunter or firearms owner? This class can help

By Tri-City Herald staff

March 23, 2019 12:25 PM

60 years of hunter education safety classes in the Tri-Cities

Ron Ruth, hunter education instructor, gives a brief overview on the history of the safety classes taught for 60 years in the Tri-Cities by members of the Richland Rod and Gun Club.
The Richland Rod & Gun Club along with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will offer a hunter education class starting April 1.

For school-age students, the timing of the Pasco course allows them to take it during spring break.

The class, which is open to all ages, is free and will cover firearms and outdoor safety, wildlife management and hunter responsibility. There are special requirements for students under the age of 18.

The class meets from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 1-5 at Griggs Department Store, 801 W. Columbia St., Pasco.

It concludes with a range day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6.

Register and find more information and requirements under the “traditional course” listing at bit.ly/HunterEdSpring until the class fills.

