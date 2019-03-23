Looking to become an educated hunter or firearms owner? This class can help

The Richland Rod & Gun Club along with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will offer a hunter education class starting April 1.
For school-age students, the timing of the Pasco course allows them to take it during spring break.
The class, which is open to all ages, is free and will cover firearms and outdoor safety, wildlife management and hunter responsibility. There are special requirements for students under the age of 18.
The class meets from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 1-5 at Griggs Department Store, 801 W. Columbia St., Pasco.
It concludes with a range day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6.
Register and find more information and requirements under the “traditional course” listing at bit.ly/HunterEdSpring until the class fills.
