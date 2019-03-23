Wondering about the upcoming salmon fishing seasons? You’ll want to attend this meeting

The public can meet with Washington state fishery managers in Kennewick to learn about upcoming salmon seasons in the mid Columbia and lower Snake rivers.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans a meeting to discuss pre-season salmon forecasts and the next spring, summer and fall fishing seasons.
The meeting, one of three in the region in March, is part of the salmon season-setting process, known as North of Falcon.
The Tri-Cities meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 27 at the Kennewick Irrigation District office, 2015 S. Ely St.
