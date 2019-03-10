Find some spectacular snow hiking spots near Tri-Cities

While some are passionate about skiing or snowboarding at regional ski resorts, many of us are into snow hiking — wintertime trekking using hiking boots, snowshoes and poles.





To walk on or through the snow, you need proper foot gear for the conditions.

You need to wear snowshoes if the snow is deep enough that your foot sinks in when you step on it, usually six inches to a foot. But if it is shallow enough you can wear waterproof ankle-high boots.

To prevent sliding and slipping, bring along a pair of microspikes or cleats you can slip onto the bottoms of your boots.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald

Trekking poles with snow baskets are really helpful so you can keep your balance while walking, especially on steeper slopes or in deeper snow.

To walk on or through the snow, you need proper foot gear for the conditions. You need to wear snowshoes if the snow is deep enough that your foot sinks in when you step on it. Courtesy Paul Krupin

Other essentials include: clothes for the temperature and conditions, a day pack, gators to keep your ankles and lower legs from getting wet and cold, a hat, gloves, plenty of water, plenty of snacks, sunscreen and sunglasses.

Dress in layers and wear breathable, synthetic fabrics that you can take off if you get warm.

Winter hiking just needs snow

One of the best things about winter hiking is that you can go just about anywhere. You don’t have to go to the resorts or the places where large numbers of people flock to.

Snow hiking can be done anywhere there is snow. There are dozens of places in central and eastern Washington with miles and miles of marked trails.

You don’t have to go to the resorts or the places where large numbers of people flock to. Snow hiking can be done anywhere there is snow. Courtesy Paul Krupin

Another option is to just drive on the highways to the entrance to a park or campground, or to a junction with an unplowed forest road, and start walking from there.

It is really easy to find places where no one has ventured into, or where just a few people have broken trail and create a path for you to follow.

Avalanche aware

Hikers need to be serious about and aware of the risk for avalanches, especially if they head into steep terrain.

Plan your trip ahead of time. Check the weather forecast and dress appropriately. Check the latest trip reports at the Washington Trails Association and adjust your plans accordingly.

Let people know exactly where you are going and when you plan to return. Call them when you leave and call them when you return and make sure they know to start looking for you if you don’t check in.

One of the best things about winter hiking is that you can go just about anywhere. This is at Johnson Butte, south of Kennewick. Paul Krupin

You also should head out with at least one other person, and carry a paper map, compass, GPS, a two-way radio and emergency personal locator beacon, and always staying together in a group during the trek.

This week, Avalanche.Org classifies the avalanche danger as moderate danger with heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features.

“When the sun comes out, expect things to change quickly,” says the site. “You may see avalanche conditions change with natural loose avalanches originating from sunny slopes, surface snow becoming thick and heavy, and slabs taking on a moist to wet snow character.”

So look before you go, be prepared and stay safe.

Great winter hiking destinations

Here is a short list of some amazing places to go in central and eastern Washington from the Tri-Cities. Some are more secluded than others, and all offer the opportunity to find a rewarding winter trekking experiences for the family.

Badger and Candy Mountain, Richland

Johnson Butte, Kennewick

Snow Mountain Ranch, Yakima

Cowiche Canyon, Yakima

Tieton River Trail, Yakima

Umtanum Creek Canyon & Umtanum Ridge Crest, Yakima

Ancient Lakes, Quincy Boulder Cave, Yakima

Oak Creek Road/Bethel Ridge, Yakima

Palouse Falls & Lyons Ferry State Park, Kahlotus

Lewis and Clark State Park, Waitsburg

Online trip-planning websites

Here are some of the best available online resources you can use to plan a trip, taking into account the most current information: