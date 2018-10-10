Hanford Reach fall chinook fishery is set to close for the season

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Service has released an Emergency Rule Change that closes the Columbia River from the Highway 395 Bridge (Pasco/Kennewick) upstream to the old Hanford townsite wooden powerline towers to fishing for fall chinook salmon.
The closure takes effect Oct. 16.
The decision to close the fishery is based on the updated return estimate for natural origin Hanford Reach fall chinook. All adult chinook in excess of escapement will be harvested by Oct. 15.
Anglers are reminded that the remaining sections of the Hanford Reach (the area from the old Hanford townsite upstream to Priest Rapids Dam) also closes to salmon fishing Oct. 16 as listed in the 2018-19 Washington Sport Fishing Rules.
For more information: https://fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules/erule.jsp?id=2228.
