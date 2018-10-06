Intermountain Alpine Club celebrates 70 years of hiking the Inland Northwest

There may not be any mention of this in history books that cover the Tri-Cities, but this November marks the 70th anniversary of the formation of the Intermountain Alpine Club (or IMAC for short).
This non-profit group of intrepid outdoor enthusiasts has been exploring the rivers, canyons, mountains and wilderness surrounding the Tri-Cities since 1948. The founders of IMAC had hopes that their ideas would be embraced by the outdoor enthusiasts of their time.
On Sept. 23, 1948, a group met in the Lewis & Clark School in Richland to organize an outdoor sports club. The original name was the Desert Rats Alpine Club. IMAC, along with several other organizations, grew out of the interaction of people living in the dorms during the early days of Hanford.
Larry Upson, who had moved to Richland from Oregon, organized a meeting and served as the first president until he contracted polio. He recovered and was able to participate in club activities once again. Membership costs then were a $2 initiation fee and and annual dues of $3 for single and $5 for a couple.
The club had 44 members at the end of that first year.
The early days
The first full season began in 1949 with a mid-February afternoon hike up Badger “Hill.” Other trips that year included skiing at Mt. Spokane and a bike trip and hikes/climbs in such areas as Juniper Canyon, Cairn Hope Peak, Satus Pass, Chinook Pass, Mt. Hood, the Wallowas, Kloochman Rock, Priest Lake, Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Stuart, Mt. Adams, Rampart Ridge, Lake Chelan, Mica Peak, Mt. Emily and the Blues.
Nineteen hikes and 15 climbs (nine official) were made that first year.
The club’s first mountaineering course was offered early in 1949, with a cost of 35 cents for members and $1 for non-members. The class concluded with a practice trip in the Columbia Gorge.
In 1952, Hank Helmholz had the unique experience of losing his camera on a climb of the Middle Sister and of getting it back six weeks later while climbing Mt. Jefferson.
The first conservation issue to come before the club was to fight the proposed damming of two rivers in the Dinosaur National Monument.
Public showings of films/slides narrated by renowned mountaineers were scheduled every year during the early ’50s. Among those presenting were Pete Schoening and Fred Beckey.
Interesting stories, reports, and useful information were published in IMAC’s monthly newsletter, the Yodeler, which in 1950 included the development by the Forest Service of a disposable sleeping bag. It was made of paper with a cotton batting liner. It weighed 5 1/2 pounds and cost $5.
A club tradition was begun in 1954 when Badger was climbed for the first time on New Year’s Day. In 1954 the Central Washington Mountain Rescue Council was formed with IMAC as a participating member.
On one trip that year, IMAC members returning from a trip up Little Tahoma discovered that while they were gone, a bear had visited camp and systematically ripped open packs, devouring all food found until it polished off a whole can of black pepper in one of the members’ packs (there were witnesses).
In 1957, IMAC went all the way to Tipsoo Lake for a picnic. Four members of the club participated in the successful rescue of a climber injured on Mt. Johannesburg, in the North Cascades.
And in 1960, they started meeting for day hikes at the Spudnut Shop, a starting place that continues to today.
Still going strong
It is a remarkable testament to its dedication that the group, which now has over 230 members, is still going strong.
Today, members focus on inspiring people to get outside and enjoy the wonders of nature with a regular schedule of organized local outdoor adventures led by experienced and trained leaders. The group also sponsors courses in backpacking and mountaineering, some wilderness first aid training, and a set of trip leadership classes.
IMAC welcomes guests on all club trips. Anyone wishing to take part only needs to contact and register with the trip leader scheduling the event. But register in time, since trips often get filled up.
IMAC will celebrate its platinum jubilee with a potluck dinner and slide show presentation at the Richland Community Center from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11. There will also be an escorted hike to the top of Cairn Hope Peak on the Yakima Firing Range on Oct. 12.
This 4.8-mile round trip hike with a 500-foot elevation gain/loss was originally done by the IMAC in March 1949. In honor of the event, IMAC has received special permission from the Department of Defense and will do the hike with two escorts from the Yakima Firing Range, who will provide access and lead the group to the top of Cairn Hope Peak.
In 1949, the cost to reimburse the gas to the drivers was $1.50 per person. The current charge to participants for gas is 10 cents per mile, with an estimated round trip for this hike is 140 miles.
If you are interested in going along on this hike, send an email to pjkrupin@gmail.com
IMAC continues to seek out and visit the most beautiful and spectacular hiking trails in the local area. If you want to seek wildflowers, remarkable views, and waterfalls, or if you are looking for adventure and companionship, why not make an appointment with yourself and join IMAC on a hike in the near future?
You will get to experience nature in all its splendor, and it’s always right in our own backyard.
Happy 70th Anniversary IMAC! For more information about the Intermountain Alpine Club, visit www.imacnw.org
