Fall fishing abounds in Mid-Columbia waters, but check the rules

The weather is cooling off, and for the next month and beyond there are numerous opportunities to catch fish in the Tri-City area.
And while you can fish in the area, you’d best familiarize yourself with the most current requirements before you go.
The most important news is that the salmon and steelhead numbers are much lower than anyone had expected, and the biologists in both Washington and Oregon have restricted fishing in unprecedented ways. The low numbers are being attributed to unfavorable ocean conditions.
The preseason forecast for this year was 47 percent of the 10-year average return of upriver bright fall chinook. The daily counts are running at 25 to 35 percent.
The Emergency Rule Changes impact salmon, coho and steelhead. If you are going to fish for salmon and steelhead, make sure you check the regular regulations and the Emergency Rule Changes for the locations and species you are targeting.
Salmon
Salmon counts on the Columbia River are running less than 50 percent of the 10-year average. In response, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife closed the Columbia River from Highway 395 downstream to the mouth of the river as of Sept. 13.
The Columbia River from Highway 395 upstream to the Wooden Power Lines is scheduled to stay open until Oct 31 with a daily limit of one adult salmon. From the Wooden Power Lines to Priest Rapids Dam will stay open through Oct. 15.
Salmon fishing is open on the Snake River through Oct. 31.
Steelhead
The steelhead numbers are very low on the Columbia River and its tributaries. Emergency Rule Changes have closed steelhead retention on the Yakima and Columbia rivers, although fish can be kept on the Snake River with a one-fish limit.
Walleye
The Army Corps of Engineers stopped releasing water over the dams in early September, and fisherman noted an immediate increase in the walleye fishing in response.
Fishing success is pretty good in the Hanford Reach, on the Columbia River below McNary Dam to Boardman, and the Snake River below Ice Harbor Dam trolling with worms and crank baits both during the day and at night.
Bass
The Yakima River water quality is clear, the flows are low and the bass fishing has been pretty good. Fisherman are reporting that the bass are actively feeding on the incredible numbers of small shad fingerlings that are now in the water.
Sturgeon
The Columbia and Snake rivers are open for catch-and-release sturgeon fishing only. Fisherman using pickled squid or roll mop herring are pulling in a fair number of small- and medium-size fish and the occasional six-foot-plus monster.
Fly Fishing
Rainbow and cutthroat trout are being caught by fly fishers on the Yakima River, the Cle Elum River and in Rocky Ford Creek near Yakima.
Lakes
Trout, bass and sunfish continue to be caught by bank fisherman and small boaters on the lakes and ponds all over the region.
For the most current fishing information visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/washington/
