September is the perfect time to take a hike. Here are some ideas

The weather is getting cooler, and if you’re the kind of person who loves the outdoors in the fall then this next month presents you with opportunities to get outside and enjoy the flowers and the scenery before winter arrives.
There are several excellent groups in the Tri-Cities who offer organized hikes and flower walks in September with knowledgeable and experienced leaders. They are open to the public as long as you contact them in advance, help with the gas money as needed, and bring the essential for the conditions and the weather.
The groups include: Columbia Basin Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society (www.cbwnps.org), Friends of Badger Mountain (www.friendsofbadger.org); The Intermountain Alpine Club (IMAC) (www.imacnw.org) and the Fun, Fit and Over Fifty Club (FFOFC) (http://www.ffofc.org/).
If you are interested in going on any of these hikes, check the calendars at the websites and get in touch with the trip contacts for details. Most are all-day trips — five to eleven hours duration. The cost identified is for transportation.
Here are the options for the remainder of September:
Sept. 19 Tieton River Trail
7.3 miles round trip with 300-foot elevation gain; easy-moderate
Starting across from the Oak Creek elk feeding station on Highway 12, the Tieton River Trail follows the Tieton River upstream. This easy walking trail allows you to savor the dramatic scenery found along the river and the highway. Leaves Richland at 7:30 a.m. and returns at 5:30 p.m. www.ffofc.org/calendar.html
Sept. 22 Nada Lake
10.6 miles round trip with 3,600-foot elevation gain; DH-4
This moderately difficult hike begins off the Icicle Creek Road and immediately drops to a wide bridge over the creek and then begins climbing, with numerous lengthy switchbacks ultimately gaining 3,600 feet in elevation over 5.3 miles. Nada Lake lies just underneath the striking jagged granite peaks. All-day trip leaves Richland at 6 a.m. with a stop at Gustav’s in Leavenworth for refreshments and dinner on the way home. www.imacnw.org/calendar
Sept. 23 and 26 – Wildflower Walks – Two Sisters
This short hike very close to Wallula southeast of Burbank explores the pleasures of the fall bloom in the shrub-steppe. There is a minimum of eight species of wildflowers in bloom, including local favorites hoary aster and sand verbena. Their white and purple flowers accent a sea of yellow, silver and pink — the rabbit brush and the snow buckwheat at the height of their show. It’s a short walk into the shrub-steppe, and the views of the Columbia River are outstanding. Meet at 11 a.m. at Columbia Basin College parking lot across from the Red Lion, 20th Avenue, Pasco. Organized by the Columbia Basin Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society. www.cbwnps.org/calendar
Sept. 23 – Trail work on Badger Mountain
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the Sagebrush Trail near Trailhead Park
Friends of Badger Mountain will be teaming with REI for this upcoming National Public Lands Day (which is Sept. 22). We will be working to finish the new edition to the Sagebrush Trail, which was extended down to Trailhead Park last spring to give an alternate route around the steps. Strong hands are needed to help place some rocks on the new trail. Bring work gloves, water and snacks, and dress for the weather forecast. Also knee pads may be helpful. All tools will be provided. There will be no work for preteens and younger. Email trailmaster@friendsofbadger.org
Sept. 29 - Manastash Lake
6.4 miles round trip with 990-foot elevation gain; DH-2T
This moderate, 6.4-mile round trip hike will be a relaxed pace (about 1.5 mph). It is located west of Thorp in the Cle Elum area. The goal will be to catch the larches as they change colors for the fall and pass Lost Lake on our way. www.imacnw.org/calendar
Sept. 26 – Shellrock Mountain
5-, 9- and 10-mile round trip options, with 1,000-foot elevation gain.
A moderate, scenic hike in the mountains north of Rimrock Lake (referred to as Cash Prairie). The trailhead elevation is above 6,000 feet, so be prepared for cooler temperatures. Each of the three distances is a continuation of the previous hike. The five-mile trip is an easy-to-moderate ridge walk that climbs to a small summit, Burnt Mt., with huge Cascade views and a chance to see mountain goats. Burnt Mt. is a great lunch spot. The nine-mile option continues on to the ridge before Shellrock Peak, another two miles one way with another 1,000-foot evaluation gain. The 10-mile route is for the hardcore. It is a two-mile loop off trail on an extremely rocky, steep ridge to the top of Shellrock peak. www.ffofc.org/calendar.html
Oct. 18 - Hike, Wine and Dine on Badger Mountain
The Friends of Badger Mountain has organized a hike, wine and dine event. Hike up the Dallas-side Skyline Trail starting at 4:30 p.m. followed by dinner and drinks at Goose Ridge Winery around 6:15. Food catered by Kindra’s Wok Roll. $35 per person — advance sign up required. joansegna@gmail.com
