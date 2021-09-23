This Tri-Cities athlete competed in 3 Paralympics. Here’s how she fared in Tokyo

Chelsea McClammer, the Benton City and Richland athlete who has competed in three Paralympics, made the finals in both of her events at the Tokyo Paralympics. Antonella Crescimbeni

McClammer placed fifth in her 800 meters wheelchair heat race in the T53 category Aug. 28, then finished sixth out of eight competitors in the final Aug. 29.

On Sept. 1, McClammer placed fourth in her heat race in the 400 meters T-53 wheelchair competition to advance to the finals set for Sept. 2.

McClammer placed seventh out of eight competitors in that final.

The 27-year-old has now competed in the 2008, 2016 and 2020 Paralympics for Team USA.

She won two silver medals and a bronze medal at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Prep football resumes

Week 4 of high school picks up again with games all over the Mid-Columbia.

While the Mid-Columbia Conference continues with conference play, and the CWAC is working on Week 2 of its conference play, the 1A SCAC and the 2B EWAC are still playing non-league contests.

Here is a look at the standings for all four leagues to this point:

MCC football standings

Kamiakin 3-0 MCC, 3-0 overall

Kennewick 2-0, 3-0

Chiawana 2-1, 2-1

Richland 2-1, 2-1

Southridge 1-1, 2-1

Pasco 1-2, 1-2

Walla Walla 1-2, 1-2

Hermiston 0-2, 0-3

Hanford 0-3, 0-3

All times 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise

▪ Thursday, Sept. 23: Union at Chiawana, Edgar Brown Stadium, 6 p.m.

▪ Friday, Sept. 24:

Kennewick at Pasco, Edgar Brown Stadium

Richland at Hermiston

Southridge at Hanford, Fran Rish Stadium

Walla Walla at Kamiakin, Lampson Stadium

CWAC football standings

Othello 1-0 CWAC, 2-1 overall

Ellensburg 1-0, 1-2

Prosser 0-0, 1-1

Selah 0-0, 1-1

Grandview 0-0, 1-2

Ephrata 0-1, 1-2

East Valley 0-1, 0-3

▪ Friday, Sept. 17: Ellensburg 21, Ephrata 14

▪ Friday, Sept. 24. All kickoffs at 7 p.m.:

East Valley at Davis

Ephrata at Othello

Prosser at Grandview

Selah at Ellensburg

1A SCAC EAST

Royal 0-0 SCAC, 3-0 overall

College Place 0-0, 2-1

Kiona-Benton 0-0, 2-1

Connell 0-0, 1-1

Wahluke 0-0, 0-3

▪ Thursday, Sept. 16: Connell at Timberlake, Idaho, cancelled

▪ Friday, Sept. 17:

Kiona-Benton 40, Wapato 0

Toppenish 59, Wahluke 7

Zillah 69, College Place 0

▪ Saturday, Sept. 18: Royal 62, Cedar Park Christian 0

▪ Friday, Sept. 24: All kickoffs at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted:

Brewster at Kona-Benton, 6 p.m.

College Place at Naches Valley

LaSalle at Royal

Wapato at Wahluke

Zillah at Connell

2B EWAC FOOTBALL

▪ EWAC EAST

Columbia-Burbank 0-0 EWAC, 3-0 overall

Tri-Cities Prep 0-0, 2-0

Dayton-Waitsburg 0-0, 1-0

River View 0-0, 2-1

Warden 0-0, 2-1

Mabton 0-0, 0-2

▪ Friday, Sept. 17

Columbia-Burbank 55, White Swan 14

Dayton-Waitsburg 34, Highland 0

River View 33, Cle Elum-Roslyn 8

Tri-Cities Prep 55, Granger 14

Warden 28, Kittitas 12

▪ Saturday, Sept. 18: Goldendale 76, Mabton 56

▪ Friday, Sept. 24. All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise:

Dayton-Waitsburg at White Swan

Mabton at Kittitas

River View at Granger

Tri-Cities Prep at Goldendale

Warden at Highland

▪ Saturday, Sept. 25: Columbia-Burbank at Cle Elum-Roslyn, 1 p.m.