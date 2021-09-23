Other Local Sports

This Tri-Cities athlete competed in 3 Paralympics. Here’s how she fared in Tokyo

By Jeff Morrow Special to the Herald

Chelsea McClammer, the Benton City and Richland athlete who has competed in three Paralympics, made the finals in both of her events at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Chelsea McClammer, the Benton City and Richland product who has competed in three Paralympics, made the finals in both of her events at the Tokyo Paralympics.

McClammer placed fifth in her 800 meters wheelchair heat race in the T53 category Aug. 28, then finished sixth out of eight competitors in the final Aug. 29.

On Sept. 1, McClammer placed fourth in her heat race in the 400 meters T-53 wheelchair competition to advance to the finals set for Sept. 2.

McClammer placed seventh out of eight competitors in that final.

The 27-year-old has now competed in the 2008, 2016 and 2020 Paralympics for Team USA.

She won two silver medals and a bronze medal at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Prep football resumes

Week 4 of high school picks up again with games all over the Mid-Columbia.

While the Mid-Columbia Conference continues with conference play, and the CWAC is working on Week 2 of its conference play, the 1A SCAC and the 2B EWAC are still playing non-league contests.

Here is a look at the standings for all four leagues to this point:

MCC football standings

All times 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise

Thursday, Sept. 23: Union at Chiawana, Edgar Brown Stadium, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24:

CWAC football standings

Friday, Sept. 17: Ellensburg 21, Ephrata 14

Friday, Sept. 24. All kickoffs at 7 p.m.:

1A SCAC EAST

Thursday, Sept. 16: Connell at Timberlake, Idaho, cancelled

Friday, Sept. 17:

Saturday, Sept. 18: Royal 62, Cedar Park Christian 0

Friday, Sept. 24: All kickoffs at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted:

2B EWAC FOOTBALL

EWAC EAST

Friday, Sept. 17

Saturday, Sept. 18: Goldendale 76, Mabton 56

Friday, Sept. 24. All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise:

Saturday, Sept. 25: Columbia-Burbank at Cle Elum-Roslyn, 1 p.m.

Jeff Morrow is former sports editor for the Tri-City Herald.
