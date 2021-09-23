Southridge High alumni promoted to Triple A Minor League Baseball

Southridge High School alum Mason Martin was honored by his team, the Altoona Curve, by being named the club’s Most Valuable Player recently.

The 22-year-old Martin spent this season with the Pennsylvania team, which is the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Double-A affiliate.

Martin — a left-handed hitting first baseman — batted .242, with 22 home runs and 75 RBIs.

But wait! His season is not over. Even though Altoona’s season ended Sunday, he will keep playing.

This week, Martin was listed as one of six players from Altoona who were promoted to play at Triple-A Indianapolis to finish the season over these next few weeks.

In his four-season career, Martin is batting .246, with 82 homers and 284 RBIs.

Final H1 Unlimited race in San Diego

The final unlimited hydroplane race of the 2021 season was run in San Diego over the weekend.

J. Michael Kelly, driving the U-8 Miss Tri-Cities, was declared the winner in the San Diego Bayfair final on Sunday. It marks his second victory of the season.

Kelly J Michael Kelly driver of U-8 Miss Tri-Cities unlimited hydroplane.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Kelly won the season opener in Guntersville, Ala., in late June.

It also gives the Tri-Cities’ Darrell and Vanessa Strong race victories in three of the four events on the H1 Unlimited circuit.

The Strong’s other driver, Corey Peabody, won the Columbia Cup final in late July driving the other team boat, the U-9 Pinnacle Peak Racing.

J. Micheal Kelly, left, in the U-8 Miss Tri-Cities unlimited hydroplane edges out his teammate Corey Peabody in the U-9 Pinnacle Peak Consulting on the final turn of Heat-3B Sunday on the Columbia River. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Kelly was awarded the victory in San Diego after it was determined that Dave Villwock in the U-40 Beacon Plumbing — after crossing the finish line first in the final — was disqualified for going under 80 mph in the pre-race setup period.

Kelly won the national high points championship with his victory, while the U-1 Miss HomeStreet Bank won the national team title.

Chiawana has showdown

While everyone else plays their Week 4 games this Friday, Chiawana gets the spotlight all to itself on Thursday night.

The Riverhawks (2-1) play host to the Union Titans (2-1) out of the west side of Washington in Camas.

It’s a special 6 p.m. kickoff Sept. 23 at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco — an hour earlier than normal, likely based on the long distance Union has to come.

Chiawana The Riverhawks will play Union Titans out of the Vancouver area Thursday night at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco. Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com

It’s the second game of a home-and-home series. Chiawana visited Union in 2019.

The Riverhawks boast a strong offense, featuring quarterback JP Zamora, wide receiver Kade Smith, and running back Ian Mohl.

Union also has a lot of offensive weapons, starting with wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, who has committed to Notre Dame.

Other weapons include wide receivers Marcus Cantu and AJ Attaron, as well as running back Jaydon Jones.

Small-school Week 3 roundup

▪ COLUMBIA-BURBANK 55, WHITE SWAN 14: Michael Linke scored five touchdowns and Elijah Kinsey rushed 15 times for 218 yards, as the host Coyotes beat the Cougars in a non-league game.

Linke scored on four TD runs, had an interception return for a score, and passed for a TD, as Burbank went to 3-0.

▪ CONNELL AT TIMBERLAKE: Visiting Eagles’ game was cancelled because Connell had Covid protocols.

▪ ZILLAH 69, COLLEGE PLACE 0: Braydon Flood rushed for 190 yards and scored three times as the host Leopards beat the Hawks.

▪ MERIDIAN 34, GRANDVIEW 15: Ferrell Medina passed for 138 yards and rushed for another 30, but it wasn’t enough as the host Greyhounds lost to Meridian in a non-league game.

▪ KIONA-BENTON 40, WAPATO 0: Mikey Vance had four tackles for loss to lead a visiting Bears defense, which surrendered just 29 total yards in the non-league win.

Camron Villarreal had a big game for Ki-Be, rushing for 153 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on a 63-yard punt return, and on a 50-yard interception return.

Villarreal has rushed for 542 yards in three games this season.

Teammate Ty Messner caught four passes for 64 yards and a score against Wapato.

▪ ALMIRA-COULEE-HARTLINE 62, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 20: The visiting Patriots were able to pick up a game against highly-touted ACH on Saturday after their original opponent, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, had to cancel because of Covid cases.

No other statistics were available.

▪ OTHELLO 20, EAST VALLEY-YAKIMA 12: Jose DeLeon scored on two 4-yard touchdown runs as the visiting Huskies beat the Red Devils in a CWAC contest.

Teammate Terrill Freeman added a 1-yard TD score for Othello, which is 1-0 in CWAC play.

▪ PROSSER AT SELAH PPD.: The visiting Mustangs had to postpone the CWAC contest when a couple Covid cases occurred. The teams have rescheduled the contest to late October.

▪ RIVER VIEW 33, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 8: Miguel Farias rushed for 257 yards and 28 carries, scoring three touchdowns, as the visiting Panthers won on the road in non-league play.

Farias added 8 tackles and a quarterback sack , while teammate Zane Hickman had 9 tackles (1 for loss).

Altogether, River View held CE-R to just 70 yards of offense.

▪ ROYAL 62, CEDAR PARK CHRISTIAN 0: The visiting Knights held Cedar Park Christian to minus-4 yards of total offense to go to 3-0.

Avery Ellis led Royal with 6 tackles (5 for loss), while Derek Bergeson passed for three touchdowns and ran for another.

▪ TOPPENISH 59, WAHLUKE 7: The visiting Warriors lost a non-league game, as Wildcats quarterback Josh Perez passed for eight touchdowns.

▪ TRI-CITIES PREP 55, GRANGER 14: Caleb Sherfey was 24 for 32 for 335 passing yards, tossing three TD passes and scoring two more himself, as the host Jaguars routed the Cougars in a non-league game.

Cole Jordan caught 8 passes for 134 yards, and Clayton Calderon added 91 yards rushing on eight carries.

Henry Douglas led Prep’s defense with 11 tackles, while Jordan added 8 tackles.