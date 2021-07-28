Tri-Cities leader steps up to plate to send 12-year-olds to Ripken World Series

Players and coaches from the local Kennewick National 12-year-old Cal Ripken baseball team gathered Wednesday outside of Just Joel’s restaurant in Kennewick to meet and take photos with Steve Lee, a local business owner and Kennewick councilman, who gave the team $20,000 to help pay for their trip to compete in Florida in August.

The team advances to the Cal Ripken World Series after defeating Black Hills 8-2 in the Pacific Northwest Regional championship game in Moscow, Idaho, on July 25.

In addition to Lee’s donation, the team is hoping to raise $25,000 through their GoFundMe page to cover expenses for the nine-day trip.