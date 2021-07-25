Americans’ goalie drafted. Kennewick team qualifies for Cal Ripken World Series

Tri-City Americans goalie Talyn Boyko was selected by the New York Rangers in the NHL draft this weekend.

Boyko — who stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 201 pounds — was grabbed in the fourth round of the draft, and he was the 112th overall pick.

“I can’t explain the feeling of being selected by a franchise like the Rangers,” said Boyko in an Americans’ news release. “This is a huge honor. I am super excited for the opportunities ahead.”

Boyko had played for the Americans in 48 games, has an .888 save percentage, and a 4.22 goals against average.

Cal Ripken 12s

The Kennewick National 12-year-old Cal Ripken baseball team defeated Black Hills 8-2 in the Pacific Northwest Regional championship game Saturday in Moscow, Idaho.

With the victory, Kennewick National advances to the Cal Ripken 60-foot World Series, which is scheduled in early August.

Kennewick National went 5-1 in the tournament, and beat Kennewick American 5-3 in one of Saturday’s semifinals.

American Legion

The Washington Senior American Legion state baseball tournament begins Monday at Roy Johnson Field in Kennewick.

Eight teams from around the state, including the Hanford Flames and the host Kennewick Outlaws, will be battling for a berth to the Pacific Northwest Regional tournament, which runs Aug. 3-8 in Gillette, Wyo.

The state tournament runs through July 30.

Here are Monday’s first-round matchups in this double-elimination tournament: Game 1, Wilder Baseball vs. Vancouver Mavericks, 10 a.m.; Game. 2, Lakeside Recovery vs. Hanford Flames, 1 p.m.; Game 3, Selah Pepsi-Pak vs. Bellingham Post 7, 4 p.m.; Game 4, Spokane Cannons vs. Kennewick Outlaws, 7 p.m.

▪ The AA state tournament also begins Monday in Spokane with an 8-team, double-elimination tournament. The Kennewick Phantoms are scheduled to open play against Coeur d’Alene Red at 4 p.m. Monday.

▪ The Mid-Columbia will have two teams entered in the A state tournament, which also begins Monday and is also in Spokane.

The Othello Red Raiders open play at 3 p.m. Monday against Rathdrum, Idaho. The Pasco River Dogs will take on Rogers of Spokane at 3 p.m. Monday.