Chiawana wrestlers dominate Mid-Columbia all-conference team

Chiawana's Darion Johnson was named Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year for the Mid-Columbia Conference's Boys Wrestling All-Conference team. Here he's shown during the Mat Classic XXXII at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., in February 2020.

Chiawana junior Darion Johnson and his coach, Jack Anderson, earned top honors last month in the Mid-Columbia Conference’s Boys Wrestling All-Conference team.

Johnson was named Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year, while Anderson was Coach of the Year.

Hermiston sophomore Aiden Favorite was named Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year.

Chiawana had five wrestlers named to the first team. Besides Johnson at 182 pounds, the other Riverhawks were senior Devyn Hernandez at 170, junior Jesse Romero at 132, junior Lance Stover at 138, and junior Aidan Villarreal at 152.

Hermiston, Kennewick and Richland each had two wrestlers named to the first team.

Besides Favorite at 113, junior San Cadenas was at 220 for Hermiston.

Kennewick senior Ler Pweh Htoo at 120, and senior Chayc Ottum at 285 represented the Lions; while Richland freshman Gabriel Mackley at 106 and senior Lleyton Hoover at 160 made it for the Bombers.

The remaining first-team selections are Pasco junior Victor Godinez at 126, Hanford freshman Caden Wilson at 145, and Kamiakin senior Gilbert Marquez at 195.

▪ Chiawana sophomore Alanna Haney, Hanford senior Marina Enderlin and Hermiston’s Andy Hall won the major awards for the Mid-Columbia Conference’s Girls Wrestling all-conference team recently.

Haney was named Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year; Enderlin was Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year; and Hall was named Coach of the Year by his fellow coaches.

As for the first team, Kennewick had the most representation with four selections: junior Aubreyanna Asselin at 170, junior Ayanna Asselin at 190, junior Sara Correa Cambino at 145, and senior Lindsay Rojas at 155.

Joining Haney at 130 pounds are Chiawana teammates Alexia Fabian, a sophomore at 105; and junior Mariah Hinojosa at 110.

Hanford and Richland each had two wrestlers on the first team. Besides the senior Enderlin at 135, the Falcons also had senior Maria Gardner at 140.

The Bombers had junior Edna Fuentes at 115, and senior Taylor Bookwalter at 225.

Other first teamers are Pasco’s Natalia Tovar at 100, Walla Walla junior Kylie Kemp at 120, and Southridge junior Mattison Stayrook at 125.