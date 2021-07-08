Tri-Cities coach being inducted into hall of fame. Plus U.S. Senior Open caddy calls it quits

Southridge baseball coach Tim Sanders is being inducted into the Washington State Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. He started at Southridge in the program’s infancy and remains at the helm. Courtesy Tim Sanders

Tim Sanders still can remember his program’s first game like its today.

That was 26 years ago, as Southridge High School had only a freshman team, and no baseball field at the school.

“I’m most proud of getting the program to where it is,” said Sanders, who is still at the helm of one of the state’s best high school baseball program. “We went from not having a baseball field with just freshmen, playing our games out at Eastgate Elementary with no fence; to always being a tough program, and a competitive program.”

So much so that Sanders, now 54, will be inducted into the Washington State Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame on July 10 in Yakima.

It’s the headline event for the All-State Baseball game series in Yakima also on Saturday and Sunday.

Two games each day will be at Parker Field featuring some of the state’s top high school seniors.

Tim Sanders

For Sanders, its another opportunity to be around the game — although he’s a bit uncomfortable being honored.

“It’s a weird deal, but for me it’s about everybody else,” he said.

But Saturday night, friends, family, coaches and former players will be in Yakima to give Sanders his due.

Here is what his Southridge teams have done:

▪ Gone 390-185 over those years;

▪ Won eight conference titles;

▪ Won three district titles, and four regional titles;

▪ Made 10 state tournament appearances, going to four final fours;

▪ Won state championships in 2004 and 2018.

Sanders himself has been named the state coach of the year twice, and he has been named conference coach of the year eight times.

In addition, his program has sent 79 players on to college ball — including 20 of them to Division I. He’s had nine players drafted by a Major League Baseball team.

One of those players, Shawn O’Malley, played in the big leagues for a number of years. Another, Mason Martin, is one of the hottest prospects for the Pittsburgh Pirates, playing for the club’s Double-A team in Altoona, Pa.

Southridge coach Tim Sanders (far left) addresses his team in 2018. (File photo) Tri-City Herald

Sanders also started the Kennewick Bandits summer program years ago, which helped hone many youngsters’ baseball skills over long, hot summers.

One thing Sanders emphasizes is that he wouldn’t be able to have such a strong program if it wasn’t for his assistant coaches.

“This program would not be what it is today without the unyielding dedication and tenacity of my staff,” he said.

He singled out those state title coaching staffs: In 2004, it was his brother Paul Sanders, Steve Davis, Jeff Jones and Ty Fischer; In 2018, it was Lance Hattemer, Herb Coulter, Erik Stark, Jordan Reeder and Travis Coulter.

“It’s been fun to watch the relevancy of the program,” Sanders said. “Everybody works for the common good. We’ve had a pretty consistent coaching staff.”

The one constant, though, over those years?

Sanders.

He says he played under, then coached under, then coached against, some of the best.

Sanders played for Dean Hoff at Kennewick back in the mid-1980s. He played for Steve Farmington at Lower Columbia Community College, then played a season at Portland State University for Jack Dunn.

He was an assistant coach for Jim Taylor at Ellensburg, for Glenn Meinke at Hanford, and for Hoff at Kennewick before getting the Southridge job.

Playing in the Mid-Columbia Conference against guys like Richland’s Ben Jacob, Kamiakin’s Rex Easley and Hoff only heightened his own coaching skills over the years.

“When we first started, we wanted to be competitive, getting into the playoffs each year,” Sanders said. “But then our perspective changed to we wanted to win the state title.”

That’s been the goal for a couple of decades now.

And don’t think that being inducted into the hall of fame means Sanders is done coaching. Baseball is in his blood.

“I’ve got maybe five to seven years before retiring,” he said.

▪ Six Mid-Columbia players will be competing in this coming weekend’s all-state series.

Team Baker will have Richland’s Scott Artzer, a catcher and outfielder; and his Bombers teammate, pitcher Mason Brunson.

Also Royal’s Cooper Christensen, an outfielder-first baseman, on Team Baker.

Team St. Helens has Hanford catcher-third baseman Matthew Carlson, as well as Kennewick’s Trevor Ridley — who can play catcher, second base and shortstop.

Finally, Team Adams boasts Tri-Cities Prep’s David Grewe, a pitcher and first baseman.

First game starts at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. First game Sunday begins at 10:15 a.m.

Golf

Kennewick’s Lionel Kunka was set to play his first round late Thursday morning at the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club in Nebraska.

But he’ll do it without Dave Retter as his caddy.

“I hurt a hamstring on Monday and my pride,” Retter told the Herald.

Retter said he carried the bag 8.5 miles in 95 degrees and 70 percent humidity.

“This is the most hills the pros have seen,” Retter said. “I can’t do it. Had to quit. I tried really hard.”

Kennewick’s Lionel Kunka, right, will play this week in the U.S. Senior Open in Nebraska with real estate broker Dave Retter, right, as his caddy. Courtesy Lionel Kunka

Instead, the club pro got Kunka and Retter in contact with a 22-year-old caddy who will work the bag this week for Kunka.

Retter says he’s been promoted to team manager now, and he and Kunka spent the past two days with the new caddy, helping the young man get familiar with Kunka’s game.

“I am very disappointed (that I cant’ caddy), but it’s in Lionel’s best interest,” Retter said. “The focus is on Lionel accomplishing his goals, and that’s where we are going.”

Kunka was set to tee off at 11:06 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday, then at 5::25 a.m. on Friday.

Kunka says Omaha Country Club is a tough track.

“The course has deep rough, course is very long,” said Kunka in a text to the Herald this week. “You have to be straight off the tee. I think the course suits me, I hit it very straight. Greens are very fast (12.5-13 on stimp).”

Kunka believes all of this bodes well for his game.

“Again, I like fast greens,” Kunka said. “So another plus. We have got some nice practice rounds.”