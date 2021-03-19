Week 4: Here are the fiercest Mid-Columbia matchups this week

As we enter Week 4 for most high school football teams, it’s nice to know that a few more fans can get into the stadiums this week.

After Gov. Jay Inslee announced a week ago that every region in the state has moved to Phase 3, the details included allowing 50 percent of capacity, or 400 people — whichever is fewer — at outdoor events.

For some of the area’s athletic directors, that take a little bit of pressure off of them as far as who to allow into the facility.

I say a little bit of pressure, because it’s been hard on them to tell people no, they can’t come.

Some schools this week announced to the student body this week that it would be handing out game tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For the players, it will be nice to have a few more people cheering for them during the contests this weekend.

And there are two games this week that look to be good matchups — Walla Walla (2-1) at Chiawana (3-0); and Prosser (4-1) at Sunnyside (2-0).

WALLA WALLA (2-1) at CHIAWANA (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Edgar Brown Stadium: The Riverhawks are coming off a last-minute 15-14 win over cross-river rival Kamiakin.

What’s become clear these last few weeks is that while Chiawana’s offense has been struggling a bit — it’s only scored 13 points and 15 points against Pasco and Kamiakin, respectively — the Riverhawks defense has been on point all season.

Four guys quickly come to mind on that Chiawana D: linebackers Cameron Breier and Jerry Alonso; and defensive backs Jalen Webber and Aiden Mason. All have been outstanding so far in this shortened season.

And Webber has been a big-breakaway threat at receiver.

Meanwhile, the visiting Blue Devils have been involved in all blowouts — big wins over Southridge and Hermiston, and a big loss to Kamiakin.

Junior running back Jake Humphrey has carried a big load on offense, like he did last season. And Ryan Martuscelli and Dash Sirmon do a good job at running the offense at quarterback.

This three will have to make things happen in order to move the ball against that Riverhawks D.

PROSSER (4-1) at SUNNYSIDE (2-0), 7 p.m., Friday: This will be the visiting Mustangs’ final game of the season, since they started on Feb. 20 (and even played a weekend doubleheader a few weeks ago against Grandview and Tumwater).

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are just getting started. They have two more contests after this one, but they didn’t start playing until the beginning of March.

If you’re not going out Friday night, this might be worth your time, because the game in being televised on SWX.

The Mustangs boast one of the top QBs in the state in Kaiden Rivera, and his two main targets have been Haden Hicks and Brock Weinmann.

However, The Grizzlies also have a high-powered offense, led by QB Logan Rodriguez and RB Myles Newhouse, who had over 300 yards last week in total yardage.

HANFORD (0-3) at DAVIS (0-2), 7 p.m., Friday: Both teams looking for a win in the non-conference contest at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima. Visiting Falcons QB Easton Wise-Hyde and his offense need to have a better game than the one they had last week at Kennewick.

KENNEWICK (3-0) at HERMISTON (1-1), 7 p.m., Friday: It’s pretty clear that the visiting Lions are one of the top teams in the state, and it’s disappointing that they don’t have a scheduled game with Chiawana. RB Myles Mayovsky, QB Elijah Tanner and WR Simeon Howard have been standouts on the offensive side of the ball. And the Lions defense did another great job last week, shutting down Hanford’s offense. Hermiston QB Chase Elliott is going to need some help to move the ball on Friday.

PASCO (1-2) at RICHLAND (1-2), 7 p.m., Friday, Fran Rish Stadium: Both teams picked up their first wins last weekend. Bulldogs defense has looked good two games in a row, and Jamie Townsend II is picking up good yards both receiving and rushing. Host Bombers have strong 1-2 offensive punch in receiver Ben Fewel and running back Elijah Rodriguez.

SOUTHRIDGE (0-3) at KAMIAKIN (2-1), 7 p.m., Friday, Lampson Stadium: The host Braves look to bounce back after tough loss at Chiawana. Kamiakin RB Tuna Altahir has looked outstanding. Braves defense — led by EJ Hawkins, Kale Crawford and Luis Salgado – has also played well. Suns RB Albersh Kuwa, AQB Max Martin, and WR Ryker Stevens must make something happen.

CLARKSTON (2-1) at OTHELLO (1-2), 1 p.m., Saturday: The host Huskies, who’ve lost two in a row in the 2A Greater Spokane League, will need good games from rushers David Julien Alegria and Sonny Asu is they’re to beat the powerful Bantams.

GRANDVIEW (1-3) at ELLENSBURG (1-2), 7 p.m., Friday: Final game for these two schools, as both look for bragging rights that take them into the fall.

ROYAL (2-0) at WENATCHEE (1-1), 7 p.m., Friday: Here we go again, the defending state 1A champions, playing another 4A school in the host Panthers. In two games against 4A Eastmont and 2A Ephrata, the Knights have a combined score of 102-10

WAHLUKE (0-2) at BREWSTER (2-0), 7 p.m., Friday: Visiting Warriors need to get their offense untracked against tough Bears D.

RIVER VIEW (2-1) at DAYTON-WAITSBURG (2-1), 7 p.m., Friday: Visiting Panthers got big win at Tri-Cities Prep last weekend, and Bulldogs-Cardinals defense must figure a way to stop powerhouse Rivert View running back Braulio Mendoza.

WARDEN (1-1) at OKANOGAN (1-0), 7 p.m., Friday: This will be a tough road game for the Cougars. The host Bulldogs routed Wahluke last week 48-6.

WHITE SWAN (1-2) vs. TRI-CITIES PREP (1-2), 7 p.m., Saturday, at Chiawana High: Host Jags look to bounce back with tough loss to River View. Senior middle linebacker Kellen Hobson has been a bright spot for the Prep defense, usually in double-figures for tackles every game.

1A SCAC: It’s already been a long week for the 1A SCAC teams, who will have played three games in 10 days come Saturday: a contest last Thursday, then this past Tuesday night, and will then finish their season this coming Saturday.

On Tuesday, College Place (2-2) beat Kiona-Benton (1-3) by a 30-0 score, as Rene Sanchez rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns, while QB Nick Josifek added 80 yards rushing and a score for the Hawks.

Meanwhile, Connell (4-0) ran over La Salle 49-0 on Tuesday.

Now, College Place visits Wapato at 3 p.m. Saturday, while Ki-Be travels to Naches Valley for a 1 p.m. Saturday game.

COLUMBIA-BURBANK (3-0) IDLE: The Coyotes were scheduled to play Mabton this week, but the game has been cancelled.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (4-0) IS DONE: The Patriots head coach, Craig Lukins, said their season is over. They never had more than four scheduled contests. “We tried like crazy to get a fifth game,” Lukins said. “Called 7-8 schools ranging from Pilot Rock, Odessa, Lummi …. couldn’t make it happen.”