Week 3: Late score gives Chiawana 1-point victory. And other highlights

Chiawana’s defense held Kamiakin’s high-powered offense scoreless in the second half.

Michael Kot’s 27-yard field goal with 2:54 remaining gave the host Riverhawks a 15-14 Mid-Columbia Conference victory on Friday in Pasco.

The victory gives Chiawana a 3-0 MCC record, while Kamiakin falls to 2-1.

The game became a defensive struggle from almost the outset, as the teams combined for nine turnovers.

Jalen Webber was the leader for Chiawana, intercepting Kamiakin quarterback Henry Mercado in the first quarter and returning 65 yards for a score. Webber had a second interception too.

Chiawana linebacker Cameron Breier added 6 tackles with three QB sacks.The Braves also had some standout defensive performances, with LB EJ Hawkins getting 7 tackles and an interception; while Kyler Bacon added 4 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups.

The Braves still had some good offensive performances, as Mercado passed for 182 yards, with Luis Salgado catching 6 passes for 130 yards and a 57-yard scoring play.

Tuna Altahir, last year’s leading rusher in the MCC, rushed for 127 yards on 19 carries and a 4-yard TD run.

Still, Chiawana never panicked as it trailed 14-6 late in the first half.

Riverhawks QB JP Zamora was able to loft a high pass into the end zone for Kobe Young, who lept high for the pass and a 10-yard TD catch. That cut the lead to 14-12.

Zamora finished with 164 yards passing, while Webber caught 4 passes for 43 yards.

Kamiakin 7 7 0 0 — 14

Chiawana 6 6 0 3 — 15

Scoring Plays

Chi – Jalen Webber 65 interception return (kick failed)

Kam – Luis Salgado 57 pass from Henry Mercado (Garrett Munn kick)

Kam – Tuna Altahir 4 run (Munn kick)

Chi – Kobe Young 10 pass from JP Zamora (run failed)

Chi – FG 27 Michael Kot

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

– Kam 6-60, Chi 10-59. Defense – Kam, EJ Hawkins 7 tackles, 1 interception; Kyler Bacon 4 tackles, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups; Gabe Tahir 5 tackles, 2 pass breakups; Kale Crawford 5 tackles (1 for loss), 1 QB sack; Chi, Webber 5 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 pass breakup, 1 cover; Breier 6 tackles, 3 QB sacks; Valdovinos 7 tackles (2 for loss).

Kennewick 54, Hanford 7

The host Lions jumped out to a 21-0 lead and never looked back in another MCC victory Friday night at Lampson Stadium.

Simeon Howard had four pass receptions, scoring touchdowns on three of those catches.

Kennewick QB Elijah Tanner was 12 of 19 passing for 155 yards and four touchdowns.

Running back Myles Mayovsky scored two TDs in the first half before spraining his ankle and leaving the game. Mayovsky should be ready to play this Friday at Hermiston.

Backup Erick Mora stepped in admirably for Mayovsky, carrying 13 times for 112 yards.

Pasco 30, East Valley-Yakima 7

The host Bulldogs won their first game of the season Saturday, beating the visiting Red Devils.

Alex De Leon was the standout, catching 7 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown for Pasco.

Armani Reyes and Kaden Watanabe shared quarterback duties for the Bulldogs, with Reyes going 8 for 12 passing for 139 yards and a score, and Watanabe going 10 for 13 for 109 yards.

Jamie Townsend II had 95 all-purpose yards and a TD, and on defense, Traeton Mitchell had 5.5 tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception.

Isaiah Arline had 4.5 tackles, two QB sacks, and scored a rushing touchdown.

Richland 48, Southridge 7

Elijah Rodriguez rushed 23 times for 220 yards and scored two touchdowns, as host Richland beat Southridge in an MCC game Friday.

Bombers QB Cameron Kitchens was 17 for 25 for 221 yards passing and four touchdowns.

Ben Fewel was his top receiver, catching 6 passes for 121 yards and three TDs.

The Suns were led by Albersh Kuwa, who carried the football 19 times for 97 yards.Max Martin passed for 144 yards and a touchdown, while Ryker Stevens caught four passes for 51 yards and a score.

Walla Walla 48, Hermiston 0

The visiting Blue Devils took advantage of five Hermiston turnovers for the shutout MCC victory on Friday.

Wa-Hi quarterback Ryan Martuscelli had 121 yards passing, threw two TD passes, and rushed for two more.

Jake Humphrey rushed 21 times for 178 yards, scored once on the ground, and once on a pass catch. Aaron Lindsey also added two receiving TDs for the Blue Devils.

Chase Elliott led Hermiston with 96 yards rushing on 14 carries, while Daniel Faaeteete added 70 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Sunnyside 54, Eisenhower 25

Logan Rodriguez passed for five touchdowns and ran in for another, and Myles Newhouse scored three TDs himself, as visiting Sunnyside went to 2-0 in Big Nine Conference play on Friday.

Rodriguez went 20 for 32 for 407 yards passing. Newhouse had 306 total yards of offense — 168 yards rushing, and six catches for another 138 yards.

MCC Standings

Through games of 3/13

Chiawana 3-0, 3-0

Kennewick 3-0, 3-0

Kamiakin 2-1, 2-1

Walla Walla 2-1, 2-1

Hermiston 1-1, 1-1

Richland 1-2, 1-2

Pasco 0-2, 1-2

Southridge 0-2, 0-3

Hanford 0-3, 0-3

Friday’s games

Chiawana 15, Kamiakin 14

Kennewick 54, Hanford 7

Richland 48, Southridge 7

Walla Walla 48, Hermiston 0

Saturday’s game

Pasco 30, East Valley-Yakima 7

Friday, March 19

Hanford at Davis, Zaepfel Stadium, 7 p.m.

Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Pasco at Richland, 7 p.m.

Southridge at Kamiakin, Lampson Stadium, 7 p.m.

Walla Walla at Chiawana, Edgar Brown Stadium, 7 p.m.