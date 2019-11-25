Kennewick Lions to meet O’Dea in state football semifinals Saturday in Bothell

From the weekend’s postseason season matchups in high school football and volleyball to the latest college signings and Western Hockey League standings, here’s a Mid-Columbia sports update.

Prep football

• Kennewick, which beat Bethel 21-20 last Saturday night in the Class 3A quarterfinals, will meet O’Dea in the state semifinals at 6 p.m. this coming Saturday at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell.

• Top-seeded Royal allowed an early Omak touchdown, trailing its Class 1A football quarterfinal on Saturday by a 6-0 score.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

But that was it. The Knights went on a 62-0 run and rolled over the previously unbeaten Pioneers 62-6.

Royal, now 12-0, led 41-6 at intermission.

The Knights will now play SCAC East rival Connell in the 1A semifinals at 3 p.m. Saturday at Lions Field in Moses Lake.

• After starting the season 0-2, the Connell Eagles have won 10 of their last 11 games.

Included in that was a 14-9 win over Mt. Baker in the 1A state quarterfinals in Moses Lake last Saturday.

The Mountaineers jumped out to a 9-0 lead, thanks to a TD run and a safety.

But that’s all the Connell defense would give up.

Eagles QB Trevor Johnson found a wide-open Keyan Francois for a long TD pass, and Connell added a go-ahead TD run in the second half.

The Eagles defensive unit held Mt. Baker to just 225 yards of total offense.

• Prosser couldn’t stop No. 2-seed Steilacoom on Friday night, losing the 2A state quarterfinal game by a score of 48-15.

The Sentinals, who forced five Prosser turnovers, jumped out to a 28-0 lead and never looked back.

Ra’sun Williams led Steilacoom by rushing for 225 yards.

Kaiden Rivera led Prosser (8-3) with 21-yard TD pass to Anthony Kernan, and Diego Chavez scored for the Mustangs on a 4-yard touchdown run.

• Tri-Cities Prep’s defense had a tough time stopping top-ranked Onalaska’s veer offense on Saturday, losing to the Loggers 50-0 in the Class 2B quarterfinals.

Onalaska fullback Ashton Haight rushed 36 times for 320 yards and scored five touchdowns.

The Loggers led 28-0 at halftime.

Dante Maiuri was 22-for-40 passing for the Jaguars (10-2) for 204 yards.

Landon Amato caught 10 passes for 116 yards for Prep.

Prep volleyball

The Richland girls went 2-2 at the Class 4A state volleyball tournament this past weekend, placing eighth overall out of 16 teams.

The Bombers lost a heartbreaker Friday afternoon in their opener at the Yakima Valley SunDome, losing 3-2 to North Creek.

But they finished the first day by sweeping Skyview 3-0 in the consolation bracket.

Saturday morning’s 3-1 win over Issaquah got Richland into a trophy game for the afternoon.

But Richland fell 3-2 to Camas to finish eighth.

Tahoma beat Lake Stevens 3-1 to win the state 4A title.

• Kennewick made its first appearance at the state 3A tournament since 2011.

But the Lions fell 3-0 to Lakeside of Seattle to open play Friday morning in the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Kennewick then was eliminated 3-0 by Interlake on Thursday afternoon.

Mt. Spokane beat Capital of Olympia 3-2 to take the 3A state title.

NWAC volleyball

Spokane beat Pierce 3-0 on Sunday to win the NWAC volleyball title for the second consecutive year.

Spokane has two players from Benton City — Gabby Edwards and Mihaela Edwards, both sophomores — on its roster.

Walla Walla went 0-2 in the tournament, losing 3-0 to Pierce, then falling 2-0 to Linn-Benton.

Softball signings

Four area softball players signed with universities earlier this month.

Richland pitcher Kaylie Northrop committed to UNLV, while Bombers teammates Addison Pettit is headed to Bradley University as an infielder.

Meanwhile, Southridge pitcher Bailey Rose will be playing for Portland State University next year, and Kennewick catcher Bailey Warren is headed for Winthrop University.

Western Hockey League Standings

Through Monday, Nov. 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Everett, 16 wins-5 losses-1 OTL-0 SOL-33 points

2. Portland, 15-5-1-2-33

3. Kamloops, 15-9-0-0-30

4. Kelowna, 13-8-1-1-28

5. Spokane, 12-8-2-0-26

6. Vancouver, 12-10-1-1-26

7. Tri-City, 11-8-2-1-25

8. Victoria, 11-8-1-0-23

9. Seattle, 7-12-2-1-17

10. Prince George, 6-16-0-2-14

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Prince Albert, 16-5-3-1-36

2. Lethbridge, 16-7-0-3-35

3. Edmonton, 14-5-4-2-34

4. Medicine Hat, 16-7-1-0-33

5. Calgary, 13-6-2-1-29

6. Winnipeg, 13-10-1-0-27

7. Saskatoon, 12-12-1-1-26

8. Brandon, 11-14-1-0-23

9. Moose Jaw, 9-11-1-0-19

10. Red Deer, 7-13-0-3-17

11. Swift Current, 5-13-1-2-13

12. Regina, 5-14-2-0-12

Last three Tri-City games

Nov. 22 – Winnipeg 3, Americans 2 (OT)

Nov. 23 – Kelowna 2, Americans 1

Nov. 24 – Everett 4, Americans 3 (OT)

Next three Tri-City games

Wednesday, Nov. 27 – Saskatoon at Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29 – Victoria at Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 – Vancouver at Americans, 7:05 p.m.