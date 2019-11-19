Washington high school football state quarterfinal matchups: Dates, times, locations

The quarterfinal round of the state high school football tournament in Washington is here. Here are the matchups and their dates, locations and times. Here’s what we learned from last Friday night’s first round of games.

The higher seed hosts the state tournament games. South Sound area teams are highlighted in bold. Full brackets can be found on the WIAA website.

Kennedy Catholic’s Sav’ell Smalls (9) celebrates a blocked punt in the first quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

CLASS 4A

No. 11 Mount Si at No. 3 Lake Stevens, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 7 Puyallup at No. 2 Camas, 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 5 Bothell at No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 8 Woodinville at No. 1 Kennedy Catholic, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

Lincoln’s Masaki Matsumoto speaks with Lincoln’s Jeddiah Hayes (2) after Hayes’ game-sealing interception during the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Bethel in a a football game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Joshua Bessex Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

CLASS 3A

No. 6 Marysville-Pilchuck at No. 3 Lincoln, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 7 Bellevue at No. 2 Eastside Catholic, 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 (Memorial Stadium)

No. 5 Kennewick at No. 4 Bethel, 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 8 Mount Spokane at No. 1 O’Dea, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 (Memorial Field)

Steilacoom’s Emeka Egbuka returns a punt for a touchdown during the first quarter. Steilacoom played Ridgefield in a football game at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Joshua Bessex Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

CLASS 2A

No. 11 Washougal at No. 3 Lynden, 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 7 Prosser at No. 2 Steilacoom, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 (Mount Tahoma High School)

No. 5 Lakewood at No. 4 Hockinson, 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 8 Archbishop Murphy at No. 1 Tumwater, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

CLASS 1A

No. 6 Deer Park at No. 3 Montesano, 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 7 Lynden Christian at No. 2 La Salle, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 5 Mount Baker at No. 13 Connell, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 8 Omak at No. 1 Royal, 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

CLASS 2B

No. 6 Lake Roosevelt at No. 3 Kalama, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 10 Toledo at No. 2 Napavine, 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 5 Adna at No. 4 Chewelah, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 9 Tri-Cities Prep at No. 1 Onalaska, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

CLASS 1B

No. 6 Lummi at No. 3 Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 7 Quilcene at No. 2 Naselle, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22

No. 5 Lyle/Wishram at No. 4 Entiat, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 8 Selkirk at No. 1 Odessa, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22