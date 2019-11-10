Chiawana, Kennewick will start their state playoff battles at home

Chiawana, Kennewick and Prosser all earned first-round home games as the state football playoffs begin next weekend.

The WIAA hosted committees in their offices Sunday morning, one committee per classification.

And those committees seeded teams from 1 to 16. Teams were then paired up — 16 at 1, 15 at 2 – etc.

In Class 4A, Chiawana (9-1) is seeded No. 6, and will play host to No. 11 Mount Si (8-2).

In Class 3A, Kennewick earned a No. 5 seed, and the Lions (9-1) will play host to No. 12 Yelm (7-3).

In Class 2A, Prosser was seeded at No. 7, and the Mustangs (7-2) will play host to No. 10 Eatonville (6-4).

Also in 2A, Othello is at No. 14, and the Huskies (6-4) will visit No. 3 Lynden (7-2) next weekend.

In Class 1A, Royal (10-0) earned the No. 1 seed, and the Knights will play host to No. 16 Charles Wright Academy (9-1).

Also in 1A, No. 13 Connell (7-3) travels to No. 4 La Center (10-0).

Finally, in 2B, Tri-Cities Prep (9-1) was giving a No. 9 seed, and the Jaguars will have to travel to play No. 8 Asotin (8-1).

No. 15 Mabton (4-6), which upset Columbia-Burbank in the regional playoffs last Friday, will have to travel to No. 2 Napavine (8-1) in the 2B tournament.

Dates and times will be set for each game over the coming days.

State volleyball

The pairings came out Sunday for the state 2B tournament, which will be held Thursday and Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Tri-Cities Prep will open tournament play 11:45 a.m. Thursday against Chewelah, while Walla Walla Valley Academy starts at 1:30 p.m. that day against Mossyrock.