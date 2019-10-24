Here’s why Kamiakin vs. Chiawana will be the game of the week

With just two weeks left in the regular season for high school football, there are still many key games that could determine postseason playoff berths.

For instance, the Hanford Falcons just need to keep winning and they’re in as the Mid-Columbia Conference’s No. 2 Class 4A seed.

A year ago, things were a lot tighter. As many as six teams teams still had a shot at winning the MCC title.

Now, there are only three teams that have that chance: Chiawana, Kennewick and Kamiakin.

In the Big Nine, Eastmont, Sunnyside and Wenatchee are in a tight battle for two Class 4A state berths.

And in the 1A SCAC East, only Royal and Connell are guaranteed a regional playoff berth at this moment.

Here’s a look at the top weekend games:

Kamiakin (5-1 MCC, 6-1 overall) at Chiawana (6-0, 6-1), Edgar Brown Stadium, 7 p.m., Friday.

The visiting Braves could really scramble the standings with a win. That would have Kamiakin, Chiawana and Kennewick all beating each other and — providing the Lions would beat Richland on Friday — leave all three teams with 6-1 MCC records with a week to go.

Kamiakin enters the game as the top offense in the MCC, facing the top-rated MCC defense in Chiawana.

The Braves’ top weapon is junior running back Tuna Altahir, who is the top MCC rusher with 1,179 yards.

Kamiakin’s runningback Tuna Altahir Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Sophomore QB Henry Mercado has used that to his advantage. When he’s not handing the ball off to Altahir, he’s passing to him or to a number of talented receivers — including Kelen Rutz (32 catches, 582 yards) and Woodley Downard (34-549).

Mercado himself has 1,718 yards passing (second in the MCC), and 20 TD passes against 10 interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Riverhawks have found an able substitute at running back in Marvell Cooks Jr., who has stepped in to rush for over 400 yards in the last few weeks as normal starter Gabe Schilz (601 yards rushing) has been recuperating from a foot injury at Union last month.

Chiawana sophomore QB JP Zamora is ranked fifth in the MCC in passing with 1,265 yards, 15 TD’s and 6 interceptions.

Royal (4-0 SCAC East, 7-0 overall) at River View (3-1, 6-1), 7 p.m. Friday.

The host Panthers have been a pleasant surprise this season with their senior-dominated squad.

And it’s been two guys, Tre Sakota and Robert Nunez, who have led the way.

Sakota, a junior quarterback, has passed for 1,464 yards, 24 touchdowns and thrown just seven interceptions.

Nunez, a senior receiver, has caught 30 of Sakota’s passes for 456 yards, and 11 TDs. Nunez has also rushed for two more touchdowns, returned an interception for another, and returned a punt for another one.

The Panthers will need to do two things on offense to be successful: keep the ball for long stretches of time that chews up clock and away from Royal QB Caleb Christensen’s hands and don’t turn the ball over.

The visiting Knights have one of the best defenses in the state, shutting out opponents in five of their seven games so far. In fact, no one in the SCAC East has scored on the Knights yet.

The Royal formula is usually jump on teams early and quickly on offense, then get a pick-6 or a kick return for a score, putting opponents in a deep hole and early.

There is a reason the Knights are ranked No. 1 in the state 1A poll.

Sunnyside (3-0 Big Nine, 5-2 overall) at Wenatchee (4-0, 6-1), Apple Bowl, 7 p.m., Friday.

This game involves the Big Nine’s top two offenses (Wenatchee No. 1, Sunnyside No. 1).

So it could be high scoring.

The Panthers depend on Nathan Blauman, who is the top Big Nine rusher with 1,119 yards and 16 TDs.

But Wenatchee QB Camden Sirmon is also effective, throwing for 1,306 yards.

Grizzlies coach John Lobbestael has the league’s top QB in Logan Rodriguez (1,789 yards passing), and one of the top receivers in speedy Mike Rivera (51 catches for 844 yards).

But in recent weeks, he’s used running back Arturo Fernandez a lot.

In Sunnyside’s big 29-28 win over last week over Eastmont, Fernandez carried the ball 47 times to chew clock up and keep the ball out of the Wildcat offense’s hands.

Could happen again this Friday.

Other games

All kickoffs at 7 p.m. Friday, unless otherwise noted