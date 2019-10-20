Chiawana’s defeat of Southridge clinches top MCC Class 4A regional seed

Chiawana Riverhawks clinched the Mid-Columbia Conference’s top Class 4A regional football seed with the 61-6 win over Southridge.

Quarterback JP Zamora was 8-for-13 for 170 yards, four TD passes and two rushing touchdowns.

Marvell Cooks, Jr., rushed 9 times for 134 yards for Chiawana, while Dion Lee caught four of Zamora’s passes for 99 yards and two scores.

The Riverhawks defense held Southridge to just 48 yards of total offense.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Suns got on the scoreboard on the final play of the game, as Trenton Slatter connected with receiver Austin Gideon on a 44-yard touchdown pass.

Other games:

Eisenhower 20, Hermiston 14: Visiting Hermiston fell to Eisenhower, as the Cadets’ Malachi Spurrier could not be contained.

The state’s top receiver caught 9 passes for 152 yards. He also intercepted a pass and returned it 55 yards for a score.

Aidan Villarreal led the Bulldogs with 106 yards rushing on 19 carries, and he had a 7-yard TD run that tied the game in the fourth quarter.

Sunnyside 29, Eastmont 28: Jovanny Macias’ 25-yard field goal with just 3 minutes remaining gave host Sunnyside a big victory over Eastmont in a Big Nine Conference game.

Prosser 25, Toppenish 21: Kaiden Rivera’s 20-yard TD pass to Anthony Kernan gave visiting Prosser a CWAC South victory over the Wildcats.

With the win, Prosser earned a 2A state playoff berth, and will take on Ellensburg at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at Grandview High School in the CWAC title game. Both teams have qualified for the state tournament.

Logan Candanoza added 144 yards of rushing on 26 carries for the Mustangs, while Will Thompson caught 4 passes for 101 yards receiving.

Ellensberg 17, Othello 7: The visiting Bulldogs defense held the Huskies to just one third-quarter touchdown to clinch the CWAC North title.

Othello missed two first-half field goal attempts.

Grandview 29, Wapato 0: Bryce DeLarosa caught 3 passes for 149 yards, including TD receptions of 80 and 26 yards, to give Grandview its first CWAC victory of the season.

Greyhounds running back Diego Cuevas added 151 yards of rushing on just 8 carries, while quarterback Rocco Parrish had 241 yards passing and three TD passes.

Royal 56, Kiona-Benton City 0: Royal raced out to a 35-0 first quarter lead and rolled to the easy road win over the Bears.

Caleb Christensen completed 12 of 16 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns. The Royals held Ki-Be to just 62 yards of total offense.

Connell 48, Warden 12: The Eagles rolled to the easy road win over the Cougars.

River View 56, Goldendale 0: Tre Sakota had a monster game for host River View in this non-league contest, passing 16 for 19 for 245 yards and six touchdowns.

Three of those TD passes went to Robert Nunez.

Isaiah Turner also had a good game for the Panthers, taking the opening kickoff back 80 yards for a TD, rushing 5 times for 115 yards, and catching 2 passes for 76 yards.

Wahluke 21, College Place 14: Anthony Zebrano scored two 1-yard touchdown runs, and Tony Cruz had 91 yards rushing, as host Wahluke beat College Place for an SCAC East victory.

Tanner Schreindl scored both of College Place’s touchdowns, one on an 8-yard run, and the other on a 50-yard punt return.

Tri-Cities Prep 49, White Swan 26: The host Jaguars bounced back after last week’s loss to Columbi-Burbank to win a 2B EWAC contest over White Swan.

Prep QB Dante Maiuri was 17-for-27 for 270 yards and four touchdown passes, while sophomore running back Noah Elliott carried the ball 15 times for 130 yards and two TDs.

Landon Amato caught 6 passes for 140 yards. But he also had two interceptions, giving him 10 for the season.

The Jags held a 21-18 halftime lead, but put the game away by outscoring the Cougars 21-0 in the third quarter.

Liberty Christian 21, Mabton 12: Curtis Morgan completed just 6 of 20 passes on the night, but two of them were for touchdowns to lead the Patriots to a home win over Mabton.

Nathan Morgan added a rushing touchdown for Liberty Christian.

Kittitas-Thorp 24, Dayton-Waitsburg 18: Josh Rasbach had an 85-yard kickoff return for a TD and a 35-yard scoring run for another as Kittitas-Thorp won an EWAC 2B game between winless squads.