Chavez leads Kennewick to win over Pasco with 6 TD passes

Blaine Chavez fired six touchdown passes as visiting Kennewick routed Pasco 55-20 in a Mid-Columbia Conference showdown Friday at Edgar Brown Stadium.

With the win, the Lions are tied for second in the MCC standings at 4-1 (5-1 overall) with Kamiakin.

But Kennewick, by virtue of its win over the Braves a few weeks ago, would be the top 3A seed to the regional playoffs, while Kamiakin would be No. 2.

Chavez only passed 14 times against the Bulldogs.

But he was incredibly efficient, completing 9 of them for those six TD’s and 305 yards.

Sophomore Simeon Howard caught four of those passes for 109 yards, three of them for touchdowns.

Myles Mayovsky added two TDs for the Lions, one rushing and one receiving. Mayovsky finished with 96 yards rushing.

Des Licon had two receiving TD’s for Pasco (now 3-2 MCC, 3-3 overall), catching four passes for 120 yards.

Kamiakin 37, Walla Walla 27

For the second straight week, Kamiakin’s Tuna Altahir rushed for over 200 yards, and the visiting Braves rallied in the second half to beat the Blue Devils in MCC play.

Altahir rushed 30 times for 224 yards, and he scored two rushing touchdowns and had a receiving TD.

Woodley Downard led Kamiakin with 7 catches for 71 yards, while teammate Kelen Rutz added 3 catches for 70 yards.

Dylan Ashbeck led Wa-Hi with two interceptions, including an 90-yard return for a TD.

Chiawana 34, Hermiston 14

Marvell Cooks, Jr., subbing for an injured Gabe Schilz, rushed 19 times for 208 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead visiting Chiawana over Hermiston in MCC play.

The Riverhawks, still unbeaten in MCC play at 5-0, outscored the Bulldogs 20-14 in the second half.

Sam Schwirse led Hermiston at quarterback, going 22-for-30 for 317 yards and a TD.

Bulldogs receiver Trevor Wagner caught six of those passes for 151 yards and a score.

Hanford 70, Sunnyside 42

Easton Wise-Hyde passed for 339 yards and five touchdowns to lead host Hanford over Sunnyside in a non-league game.

Kamari Durmas, stepping in for starter Dylan McElderry who broke a clavicle, carried the football 17 times for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Durmas also returned an interception for a 20-yard touchdown.

Caleb Harvey was the Falcons’ top receiving, catching 5 passes for 120 yards and a TD, while teammate Jaxon Farrah added 3 catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Logan Rodriguez led Sunnyside with four TD passes.

Richland 44, Southridge 7

Harrison Westover had four touchdown passes, three to Ben Fewel, as visiting Richland beat Southridge to snap a two-game MCC losing streak.

Prosser 21, Ellensburg 6

Host Prosser held the Bulldogs to just 6 points in a non-league win.

Logan Candanoza rushed 20 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns to lead Prosser.

Othello 35, East Valley 13

Estevan Ochoa rushed for 165 yards and scored four TDs to lead the visiting Huskies to the CWAC North victory over the Red Devils.

Ochoa’s teammate, Isaac Barragan, added 119 yards rushing.

Toppenish 37, Grandview 19

Isaac Perez threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns, as Toppenish beat Grandview in a CWAC South contest.

QB Rocco Parrish led the Greyhounds with 222 yards passing and two TD passes, while Isaac Dean caught those TD passes for 60 and 17 yards.

Royal 35, Connell 0

Visiting Royal held Connell to just 157 yards of total offense to take the SCAC East showdown.

Caleb Christensen led the Knights with 263 yards passing and three TD passes, while Cooper Christensen had 4 catches for 91 yards and a score.

Lorenzo Myrick added 100 yards rushing on 16 carries for Royal.

River View 33, Wahluke 16

Tre Sakota passed for 173 yards and four TDs, while Robert Nunez caught two of those TD passes to lead the Panthers to the SCAC East win.

Tony Cruz paced Wahluke with 114 yards rushing.

Warden 42, College Place 22

Ryan Arredondo passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns, Holden Haworth rushed for 144 yards and scored twice, and Kaden Skone caught 8 passes for 130 yards as visiting Warden beat College Place in SCAC East play.

Brian Jerold led College Place with 243 passing yards, while Tanner Schreindl caught 12 passes for 176 yards.

Liberty Christian 20, Dayton-Waitsburg 14

Curtis Morgan passed for 197 yards and two touchdowns, and Aiden Lesser caught 7 passes for 132 yards and a score, to lead visiting Liberty Christian to an EWAC victory over Dayton-Waitsburg.