Prep football: Chiawana takes its first loss of the season. Tri-Cities Prep keeps on rolling

Here is the Week 4 roundup of high school football games around the Mid-Columbia region.

Union 21, Chiawana 20

The Riverhawks missed an extra point early in the fourth quarter and it proved to be the difference in a one-point non-league road loss to Union.

Chiawana had its chances to put points on the board but came up empty twice inside the Titans’ 5-yard line, turning the ball over on downs.

The Riverhawks (3-1) return to league play next week when they host Hanford.

Walla Walla 14, Hermiston 3

The Blue Devils (2-2) scored two second-half touchdowns to beat the Bulldogs on the road.

Jacob Humphrey led all rushers with 99 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown late in the fourth quarter that sealed the win. Hermiston was led by Sam Schwirse, who completed 22 of 27 passes for 183 yards as the Bulldogs remain winless on the season.

Royal 55, Okanogan 7

Royal racked up 530 yards of total offense including 378 passing yards and five touchdowns from Caleb Christensen in the road victory. Christensen completed 14 of 18 passes with eight completions to Cooper Christensen and four touchdowns.

Liberty Christian 38, Dayton-Waitsburg 16

Nathan Morgan ran for 183 yards on 17 carries to lead Liberty Christian to a home win. The Patriots defense held Dayton-Waitsburg to just 112 yards of total offense.

Connor Newell had two catches for 51 yards, both for touchdowns for L-C.

Tri-Cities Prep 48, Mabton 14

Dante Maiuri shook off a slow start to complete 22 of 38 passes for 366 yards to lead the Jaguars to the home win. Davian Iniguez led the TCP ground attack with 97 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns.

Connell 35, Wahluke 0

Connell jumped out to a 20-0 first-quarter lead on its way to a shutout victory at home.

Jakoby Tuttle led all rushers with 150 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns. Jaxsen Tuttle added 36 yards on 5 carries and another score.

Sunnyside 21, West Valley 14

Arturo Fernandez rushed 38 times for 296 yards and the Grizzlies held on late to be West Valley in the league opener for both teams. Sunnyside made just enough plays late to overcome a scoreless second half on offense.

Prosser 38, Selah 0

Prosser scored three first-half touchdowns and put the game away late with a big fourth quarter to record the home win. Logan Candanoza led the Mustangs with 166 rushing yards on 20 carries.