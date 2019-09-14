Football roundup: River View hangs on to beat Grandview; Royal routs Othello

Drone: Turf installation at Kennewick High School Employees from Field Turf USA in Tualatin, Ore. install sections of artificial field turf for the new practice football field and track area that’s part of the replacement project of Kennewick High School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Employees from Field Turf USA in Tualatin, Ore. install sections of artificial field turf for the new practice football field and track area that’s part of the replacement project of Kennewick High School.

The River View Panthers are off to a fast start this season, going 2-0.

On Friday night, they had a 41-21 lead over 2A Grandview before the Greyhounds cut the lead with two late scores.

However, River View held on to win 41-35.

Tre Sakota passed for 322 yards and tossed TD passes to five different receivers to lead the Panthers.

Jude Senger caught three of those passes for 111 yards and a score, while teammate Kolten Anderson had four catches and 89 yards, with one TD.

Nick Monds added a 77-yard pick-6 for River View.

Grandview was led by Rocco Parrish’s 203 yards passing and two TD strikes, while Isaac Dean caught three of his passes for 74 yards and a score.

Chacco Gomez led the Greyhounds with 55 yards rushing on 10 carries, and Mickel Magana led the Grandview defensive effort with 10 solo tackles and 4 assists.

ROYAL 49, OTHELLO 0

Top-ranked 1A school Royal routed visiting 2A Othello in a non-league game.

The Knights (2-0) were up 21-0 after one quarter, and their defense force the Huskies into three turnovers.

Royal QB Caleb Christensen was 14-17 passing for 174 yards and four TD passes.

Derek Bergeson caught two passes for 53 yards and two TDs, and he rushed one time for another 53 yards.

Elliot Delay had a 24-yard pick-6 in the first quarter.

Knights’ MLB Martel Flores was in on 12 tackles to lead the defense.

Steve Ochoa led Othello (1-1) with 78 yards rushing on 17 carries.

WEST VALLEY-YAKIMA 36, PROSSER 7

Isaac Madrigal passed for 344 yards, Jack Van De Brake caught 11 of Madrigal’s passes for 178 yards, and Class 4A West Valley defeated visiting 2A power Prosser in a non-league game.

Kaiden Rivera made his first career start for the Mustangs at quarterback, going 34-for-50 for 230 yards.

Brock Weinmann caught 8 of those passes for 73 yards.

COLLEGE PLACE 46, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 0

Brian Jerald led the visiting Hawks (2-0) to the non-league win, throwing two touchdown passes and rushing for two more.

Tanner Schreindl caught three passes for 62 yards for College Place, which led Cle Elum 40-0 at halftime.The Hawks defense held Cle Elum to just 85 yards of total offense.

WAHLUKE 28, GRANGER 25

Visiting Wahluke (2-0) overcame a 19-0 deficit to win the non-league contest.

Oscar Rodriguez tossed a 66-yard scoring strike to Luke Yorgesen in the fourth quarter to give the visiting Warriors the lead for good. Jose Celeya added a 2-point conversion run to complete the scoring.

Rodriguez finished the game for Wahluke with 287 yards passing.

Johnny Miron caught 5 passes for 155 yards, while Yorgesen ended up with seven catches for 129 yards.

Warriors middle linebacker Luis Gonzalez led the Warriors’ defensive effort with 17 tackles – three solos and 14 assists.

COLUMBIA-BURBANK 22, MABTON 14

The host Coyotes won their 2B EWAC opener over Mabton.

Abe Garcia rushed for 185 yards and 17 carries, scoring twice – on a 40-yard run, and a 34-yard pass from Tyler Good.

Mabton was led by quarterback Andrez Zavala, who had 96 yards rushing and 114 passing.

ASOTIN 57, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 32

Host Asotin jumped out to a 20-0 first quarter lead and was never threatened in the non-league win.

However, Liberty Christian (0-2) did get things going offensively.

Keegan Bishop passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots. Aiden Lesser caught 13 passes for 190 yards and three scores, while Nathan Morgan rushed 23 times for 190 yards and two TDs.

Dylan Landus led Asotin, rushing for 207 yards and three TDs.

OTHER SCORES: In other games Friday with no statistics reported, Chelan stopped Warden 49-20 in a non-league game; DeSales beat Colton 62-26 in Southeast 1B play; Idaho’s McCall-Donnelly routed Dayton/Waitsburg 68-0; Idaho’s Sandpoint beat visiting Connell 35-9; Sunnyside pounded Cleveland of Seattle 62-0; 2A Toppenish rolled past 1A Kiona-Benton 36-8; and Tri-Cities Prep won another 2B EWAC game, beating Kittitas-Thorp 54-6.

