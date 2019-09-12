Kennewick at Chiawana is key contest in a full slate of area high school football matchups

Hear about Kennewick footballs strength this season Kennewick's coach Randy Affholter talks about his team's strengths and key players to watch out for. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kennewick's coach Randy Affholter talks about his team's strengths and key players to watch out for.

It’s week 2 of the high school football season, as teams try to figure out if last week’s performances were really that good or if they were as bad as they thought.

The best matchup of Week 2 has to be Kennewick at Chiawana (7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday) at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco.

Both teams won their openers last week.

Meanwhile, who will get their first victory? Richland or Hermiston? The two meet down in Oregon.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Here’s a quick look at the area’s top three matchups, and the rest of weekend schedule:

1. Kennewick at Chiawana, 7 p.m. Friday, Edgar Brown Stadium.

The visiting Lions got Randy Affholter his first victory as Kennewick’s new head coach last Friday, when they beat Hanford 17-13 in a tight game.

Affholter kept the ball out of the hands of the Falcons’ offensive unit as much as possible by having sophomore running back Myles Mayovsky carry it 30 times for 136 yards rushing.

Lions QB Blaine Chavez added 171 yards passing and 22 yards rushing to help Mayovsky.

Meanwhile, Kennewick’s defense did a good job of keeping the Falcons out of the end zone.

Chiawana was led by QB JP Zamora, who had 202 yards passing against Richland in the Riverhawks’ 38-7 win last Friday. Zamora also fired four TD passes to four different receivers.

To boot, running back Gabe Schilz had a good game rushing, carrying 24 times for 97 yards.

But the key last week was Chiawana’s defense, which held Richland to just 123 yards of offense by using an aggressive attack with blitzes and stunts.

The Lions should expect more of the same.

2. Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m. Friday

The Bombers make their first appearance in Hermiston, looking for a victory after last week’s 38-7 loss to Chiawana.

Richland’s receiver Ben Fewel (5) tries to break away from Chiawana’s defense during a Mid-Columbia Conference football game at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland on Friday. Chiawana defeated Richland 38-7. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

The host Bulldogs are also looking for a win after they dropped a 27-20 decision at Pasco.

Harrison Westover passed for 133 yards for Richland last week, and Hermiston’s D needs to figure out a way to contain the speedy Ben Fewel, who caught 10 passes from Harrison for 110 yards.

Meanwhile, Hermiston’s Robert Sloan steps into the QB role after Chase Elliott got hurt last week.

Richland’s D must figure how to stop Garrett Walchli.

3. Othello at Royal, 7 p.m. Friday.

Othello showed what it could do defensively last week in a 3-0 win over Connell, holding the Eagles to just 74 yards on 30 plays.

Isaiah Perez, who is committed to BYU next season, is the heart of this team. But he’s not the only star. Isaac Barragan rushed for 151 yards on 27 carries for the Huskies last week.

Meanwhile, Royal isn’t fooling anyone. Even though the Knights lost a lot of star power to graduation, the state’s sportswriters still picked them as the No. 1 team in Class 1A in the first weekly poll of the season.

Quarterback Caleb Christensen passed for 283 yards and two touchdowns last Friday in a tough win at Ellensburg.

Receiver Cooper Christensen had seven catches for 187 yards and three TDs.

Other games

All kickoffs at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted otherwise

College Place at Cle Elum-Roslyn. Brian Jerald passed for 262 yards last week for the visiting Hawks in a win over Highland. Expect more of the same this week.

Connell at Sandpoint. The Eagles go outside the state for a non-league game. They must pick up the offense this week to prepare for the SCAC East battles ahead.

DeSales at Colton. Last week’s 62-20 win over Sunnyside Christian was a non-league game. Now the Irish visit Colton in their Southeast 1B opener.

Grandview at River View. The 1A host Panthers welcome in a 2A school, after River View routed Cle Elum-Roslyn 53-6 last week in the opener.

SHARE COPY LINK Kamiakin football coach Scott Biglin talks about his team's strengths and key players to watch out for during the 2019 season.

Kamiakin at Southridge, Lampson Stadium. The visiting Braves looked good on offense last week in a 46-24 win over West Valley of Yakima. But they looked great with a fast defense.

Kiona-Benton at Toppenish. Good win last week for Ki-Be over 2A Grandview. But 2A Toppenish, at home, is a much tougher proposition in this non-leaguer.

Kittitas-Thorp at Tri-Cities Prep, Chiawana High. Kittitas-Thorp opens its season Friday. It’s also its 2B EWAC opener, which happens to be against powerhouse Prep.

Liberty Christian at Asotin. Non-league game this week for the Patriots, who were routed by Tri-Cities Prep last week.

Mabton at Columbia-Burbank. Both teams won last week (Mabton 15, Granger 7; Columbia-Burbank 25, Dayton/Waitsburg 0) in non-league games. Now they battle in their 2B EWAC opener.

McCall-Delaney at Dayton/Waitsburg, 6 p.m., Friday. After a 25-0 non-league loss to Columbia-Burbank, host Dayton/Waitsburg is ready to set things right in another non-leaguer.

SHARE COPY LINK Pasco coach Leon Wright-Jackson talks about the strength of his team and players to keep and eye out for this season.

Pasco at Eastmont. Big win last Friday for Bulldogs, beating Hermiston 27-20. Armani Reyes passed for 218 yards, and Des Licon caught seven passes for 134 yards. Now, they play against a tough Eastmont squad in a non-leaguer.

Prosser at West Valley. Non-league game against two old Mid-Valley League rivals. New QB Kaiden Rivera and WR Case Reinmuth will lead visiting Mustangs against Rams’ 1-2 punch of QB Isaac Madrigal and WR Jack Vandebrake.

Wahluke at Granger. The visiting 1A Warriors rolled up 74 points last Friday against 2A Wapato.

Walla Walla at Hanford, Fran Rish Stadium. Both teams looking for their first MCC win. QB Easton Wise-Hyde had 236 passing yards last week for host Falcons. Jakob Humphrey led Wa-Hi with 117 yards rushing on 10 carries last week against Southridge.

Warden at Chelan. The visiting Cougars won a 48-44 shootout over Okanogan last week. Expect more high-scoring shananigans on the road in Chelan.

Notes

• Haden Hicks had his high school football career end last Friday night. Hicks, who was making his debut for Prosser at quarterback, was tackled on a long run against Sunnyside and broke his collarbone in two places. It marks the second consecutive season the Prosser junior had his season end. Last year as a sophomore wide receiver, he broke a few vertebrae in his spine. Hicks himself tweeted this past week that his football career is over. He also happens to be one of the best high school basketball players in the state. And he should be ready to play when the season begins in November.

• The first AP high school football poll came out this week, and a few area teams are state-ranked. Chiawana is tied for sixth in the Class 4A poll with Puyallup, while Kamiakin holds down sixth place in the 3A poll. Royal is ranked No. 1 in the state in 1A, while Connell is 10th and Wahluke received votes. Tri-Cities Prep is ranked sixth in the 2B poll. Here are the No. 1 teams in all classifications: Lake Stevens (4A), Eastside Catholic (3A), Hockinson (2A), Royal (1A), Kalama (2B), and Odessa (1B).