These Tri-City athletes made the All-State High School Football Team

The Mid-Columbia has a number of players listed on The Associated Press’ High School All-State football team released Thursday.
The teams — one for each classification — were voted on by sports writers from around the state.
Union quarterback Lincoln Victor, who led his team to the Class 4A state title a few weeks ago, was named state Player of the Year for all classifications.
Chiawana linebacker AJ Vongphachanh and Walla Walla offensive lineman Patrick Utschinski — who signed his national letter of intent to Washington State University on Wednesday — were both named to the first team for the Class 4A squad.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Kicker Ryan Lowry of Chiawana, linebacker Jahmal Mangarero of Walla Walla, offensive lineman Conner Milliken of Hanford, and Richland defensive back Cody Sanderson all earned honorable mention.
In Class 3A, Kennewick defensive back Blaine Chavez, a junior who had six interceptions, was also an honorable mention choice.
There were two area athletes on the Class 2A first team: Othello defensive lineman Isaiah Perez, the CWAC North Defensive MVP; and Prosser linebacker Kord Tuttle, the CWAC South Defensive MVP.
Prosser offensive lineman Benito Bravo was an honorable mention.
Royal, which made it to the quarterfinals, was well-represented in the Class 1A division.
Knights quarterback Sawyer Jenks was named the Class 1A player of the year, and the first-team quarterback. Joining Jenks on the first team are teammates Alonso Hernandez (at both running back and linebacker), and wide receiver Angel Farias.
Royal teammates Javier Huitron at defensive lineman, and linebacker Jacob Newsom were honorable mention picks, as was Connell offensive lineman Tony Herrmann.
Junior standout Kobe Singleton led a contingent of Tri-Cities Prep players on the Class 2B team. Singleton was named first team on both sides of the ball, wide receiver and defensive back.
Teammates Leo Schroeder, on the defensive line, and linebacker Colton Tinnin also joined Singleton on the first team.
Prep running back Nate Dituri, Columbia (Burbank) defensive lineman Hayden McEachen and Liberty Christian defensive back Mason Knode were all honorable mention selections.
In Class 1B, Sunnysde Christian linebacker Kyler Marsh was named first-team all-state.
See the full list online at tricityherald.com.
Comments