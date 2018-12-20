The Associated Press’ 2018 all-state high school football teams

The Associated Press released its 2018 all-state high school football teams Thursday, as voted by sports writers across the state.
Union quarterback Lincoln Victor was selected as the state player of the year for all classifications, as well as the Class 4A player of the year, and the 4A first-team quarterback.
The senior, who is considering offers from five FCS schools, and has an invitation to next month’s Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii, swept MVP honors as chosen by major publications this season. Victor was also The News Tribune’s all-state player of the year, and shared the distinction with teammate Darien Chase for The Seattle Times.
Victor completed 71.1 percent of his passes for 2,546 yards this season, rushed for 755 yards, scored 36 total touchdowns, and led the Titans to an undefeated 4A state title.
Chase, a Nebraska signee, was a first-team pick at wide receiver and defensive back after finishing with 1,368 all-purpose yards, 16 total touchdowns and 39 tackles and 10 pass break-ups on defense. He was also a TNT all-state pick.
Several more high-profile recruits were awarded in 4A, including Walla Walla offensive lineman Patrick Utschinski (WSU signee) and Federal Way linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala (UW). Mount Si’s Cale Millen (Oregon) and Kennedy Catholic sophomore Sam Huard, who led the state in passing for the second consecutive season and is committed to UW, were honorable mention picks.
Five players from the South Sound were first-team selections in 4A, including Tuputala, Puyallup running back Kyle Cramer (265 carries, 1,596 yards, 22 total TDs), Graham-Kapowsin defensive lineman Ethan Tela-Porter (49 tackles, six for losses, 4.5 sacks), Puyallup linebacker Danny Uluilakepa (182 tackles, eight for losses, four interceptions) and Sumner defensive back Donovan Clark (eight interceptions).
Uluilakepa was also a TNT all-state pick and All-Area pick after leading 4A in tackles, while Cramer, Tela-Porter and Clark were all first-team All-Area selections.
Eastside Catholic junior Sam Adams was dubbed the 3A state player of the year, and a first-team running back, after leading the Crusaders to their third state title in five seasons. Adams piled up 1,711 all-purpose yards and 22 total touchdowns, scoring at least once in each phase, and had 33 tackles and six interceptions at corner. He was also a TNT all-state pick and holds 29 FBS offers.
The Crusaders had several more of their highly sought after recruits named to the first team, including wide receiver Gee Scott, tight end D.J. Rogers, offensive lineman Jason Mederios (Air Force commit), top-ranked sophomore defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, and defensive back Ayden Hector.
Rainier Beach offensive lineman Nathaniel Kalepo, a UW signee, and linebacker Orin Patu, who is headed to Cal, were both first-team selections. Garfield’s Sav’ell Smalls, who is the No. 4 player in the nation in the 2020 class, but was hampered by injuries this season, was an honorable mention pick at linebacker.
From the South Sound, Lincoln sophomore Julien Simon, who holds eight Power 5 offers, was a first-team pick at wide receiver and defensive back. He had a team-leading five interceptions and 13 touchdowns for the Abes, and was a TNT All-Area pick.
Abes senior Giovonni White, a two-time All-Are and all-state pick by TNT and AP, earned first-team nods on the offensive and defensive line. He finished with 65 tackles, 25 for losses and nine sacks, and blocked for an offense that averaged 443 yards per game and 9.1 per play.
Timberline quarterback Hunter Campau was a first-team selection after leading the Blazers with 1,487 passing yards, 1,381 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns. Lakes defensive lineman Alan Fischer, who had 30 tackles and a team-leading seven sacks was also a first-team pick on defense and an honorable mention pick on the offensive line. And Yelm linebacker Derrick Platt, who had 142 tackles, including 21 for losses and 15 sacks, earned first-team honors. All three players were TNT All-Area selections.
In 2A, Hockinson’s Sawyer Racanelli was named the state player of the year, and a first-team receiver, after leading the Hawks to back-to-back undefeated state titles. He led the state in receiving, finishing with 101 catches for 1,626 yards and scored 33 total touchdowns, including all six of Hockinson’s in the Tacoma Dome. He was also a TNT all-state pick.
Steilacoom sophomore Emeka Egbuka, who was a TNT All-Area and all-state pick, earned first-team AP nods at wide receiver and defensive back. He tallied 72 catches for 1,492 yards, had eight interceptions at corner, and finished with 1,960 all-purpose yards and 26 total touchdowns. He has offers from 11 Power 5 schools. His teammate, Utah State signee Jaymason Willingham, was an honorable mention pick at linebacker, and a TNT All-Area and all-state pick.
Others from the South Sound included Tumwater’s Dylan Loftis, who was a first-team pick by the AP after piling up 1,399 yards and 20 touchdowns on 128 carries at running back, and teammate Viliami Hafoka was a first-team selection on the offensive line. River Ridge’s Herbert Polu was a first-team pick on the offensive line, and earned an honorable mention nod on the defensive line. Black Hills’ Nic Bovenkamp was a first-team pick at punter.
Royal’s Sawyer Jenks was the player of the year and first-team quarterback in 1A after finishing 129 of 212 passing for 2,481 yards and 35 touchdowns.
Two Cascade Christian player represented the South Sound on the 1A first team. Conner Zetterberg was selected at wide receiver after hauling in 43 catches for 1,050 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was also an honorable mention pick at defensive back after recording nine interceptions, seven pass break-ups and two forced fumbles. Toretto Metzger-Magalei was a first-team defensive lineman after tallying 85 tackles, including 16 for losses and nine sacks.
Kalama’s Alex Dyer repeated as 2B state player of the year, and was a first-team quarterback, after leading the Chinooks to their second consecutive state title. Dyer completed 70 percent of his passes for more than 2,400 yards and 35 touchdowns.
Rainier’s Zach Lofgren, who was a first-teamer at defensive back for the second straight season, was the only player from the South Sound selected to the first team after recording 35 tackles and four interceptions.
In 1B, Odessa’s Marcus King was selected as the all-state player of the year and a first-team running back after leading the Tigers to a state title with 1,579 rushing yards and 47 total touchdowns.
Tacoma Baptist defensive back Jeremiah Lynn (70 tackles, three interceptions) represented the South Sound on the first team.
Here is the full list of AP selections:
Player of the year, all classifications: Lincoln Victor, sr., Union.
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Lincoln Victor, sr., Union
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Lincoln Victor, sr., Union
Running backs — Kyle Cramer, sr., Puyallup; Jojo Siofele, sr., Union.
Wide receivers — Jonny Barrett, sr., Mount Si; Darien Chase, sr., Union.
Tight end — Evan Mannes, sr., Glacier Peak.
Offensive line — Logan Bruce-Jones, sr., Lake Stevens; Levi Rogers, sr., Woodinville; Giovanny Rojo, sr., Union; Patrick Utschinski, sr., Walla Walla; Chase Bunker, sr., Gonzaga Prep.
Kicker — Blake Glessner, sr., Woodinville.
Defense
Defensive line — Dylan Lewis, sr., Woodinville; Ben Voigtlaender, jr., Mead; Josh Barber, sr., Union; Ethan Tela-Porter, sr., Graham-Kapowsin.
Linebackers — Alphonzo Tuputala, sr., Federal Way; Danny Uluilakepa, jr., Puyallup; Shane Jamison, sr., Camas; AJ Vonphachanh, sr., Chiawana.
Defensive backs — Kasen Kinchen, sr., Lake Stevens; Wesley McIlwaine, jr., Eastmont; Donovan Clark, jr., Sumner; Darien chase, sr., Union.
Punter — Colby Kitt, sr., West Valley (Yakima).
HONORABLE MENTION
Quarterbacks — Cale Millen, sr., Mount Si; Sam Huard, soph., Kennedy Catholic.
Running back — Damien Pacheco, sr., Eisenhower.
Wide receivers — Junior Alexander, soph., Kennedy Catholic; Michael Workman, sr., Mead; Jabez Tinae, soph., Kennedy Catholic.
Offensive line — Carter Cole, sr., Snohomish; Chance Ward, sr., Eisenhower; Daddee Matila, sr., Todd Beamer; Dumitru Salagor, sr., Union; Conner Milliken, sr., Hanford.
Kickers — Carter Pierce, sr., Puyallup; Ryan Lowry, sr., Chiawana.
Defensive line — Zach Kennedy, sr., Eastlake; Nathan Puletasi, sr., Mead; Micah Baylous, jr., Skyview.
Linebackers _ Garrett Carney, sr., Eastlake; Kameron McKee, sr., Enumclaw; Jahmal Mangarero, sr. Walla Walla.
Defensive backs _ Corbin Walker, sr. Hazen, Cody Sanderson, sr., Richland.
Punter — Carter Pierce, sr., Puyallup.
CLASS 3A
Player of the year: Sam Adams II, jr., Eastside Catholic.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Hunter Campau, sr., Timberline.
Running backs — Sam Adams, jr., Eastside Catholic; Dontae McMillan, sr., Chief Sealth.
Wide receivers — Julien Simon, soph., Lincoln; Gee Scott, jr., Eastside Catholic.
Tight end — D.J. Rogers, jr., Eastside Catholic.
Offensive line — Johnny Barthel, sr., Bellevue; Nathaniel Kalepo, sr., Rainier Beach; Owen Prentice, sr., O’Dea; Jason Mederios, sr., Eastside Catholic; Giovonni White, sr., Lincoln.
Kicker — No nominees.
Defense
Defensive line — J.T. Tuimoloau, soph., Eastside Catholic; Alexx Schmidt, sr., O’Dea; Alan Fischer, sr., Lakes; Giovonni White, sr., Lincoln.
Linebackers — Orin Patu, sr., Rainier Beach; Ruperake Fuavai, sr., O’Dea; Drew Fowler, sr., Bellevue; Derrick Platt, sr., Yelm.
Defensive backs — Mishael Powell, sr., O’Dea; Ayden Hector, jr., Eastside Catholic; Julien Simon; soph., Lincoln; Michael Bolds, sr., Mountain View.
Punter — Joey Ryan, sr., Lake Washington.
HONORABLE MENTION
Quarterbacks — Burke Griffin, sr., Peninsula; Caden Filer, jr., Lincoln.
Running backs — Capassio Cherry, sr., Edmonds-Woodway; Alex Refilong, sr., Central Kitsap; Alex Reid, jr., Bellevue.
Wide receivers — Kodee Gifford, sr., Yelm; Chris Penner, sr., Capital.
Offensive line — Levani Eneliko, sr., Lake Washington; Alan Fischer, sr., Lakes; Jayden Simon, sr., Lincoln; Geirean Hatchett, jr., Ferndale; Kobe Anderson, sr., Mountain View; Jacob Dimond, sr., Yelm.
Defensive line — Todd Johnson, sr., Kelso; Joseph Toilolo, sr., Mount Spokane; Jayden Simon, sr., Lincoln; Mason Bertelli, sr., Capital.
Linebackers — Sav’ell Smalls, jr., Garfield; Riley Noah, sr., Kelson; Jamin Fa’alogo, sr., Timberline.
Defensive backs — Daeshawn Wayne, sr., Lakes; Colton Steepy, sr., Timberline; Blaine Chavez, jr., Kennewick.
Punter — Burke Griffin, sr.; Peninsula.
CLASS 2A
Player of the year: Sawyer Racanelli, jr., Hockinson.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Tyler Flanagan, sr., Woodland.
Running backs — Jacob Thoresen, sr., Liberty; Dylan Loftis, sr., Tumwater.
Wide receiver — Sawyer Racanelli, jr., Hockinson; Emeka Egbuka, soph., Steilacoom.
Tight end — Sekai Asaou, sr., Fife.
Offensive line — Gavin Sheppard, sr., West Valley (Spokane); Jacob Kettels, sr., Lynden; Takumi Veley, Hockinson; Viliami Hafoka, jr., Tumwater; Herbert Polu, sr., River Ridge.
Kicker — Marko Samoukovic, jr., Lynden.
Defense
Defensive line — Isaiah Perez, jr., Othello; Kyle Green, sr., North Kitsap; Christian Butenschoen, sr., Bellingham; Nathan Balderas, jr., Hockinson.
Linebackers — Kord Tuttle, sr., Prosser; Colton Bower, fr., North Kitsap; Marshall Meleney, sr., West Valley (Spokane); Bodie Human, jr., Lynden.
Defensive backs — Jake Wright, sr., Liberty; Emeka Egbuka, soph., Steilacoom; Jay Travier, sr., Sehome; Peyton Brammer, jr., Hockinson.
Punter — Nic Bovenkamp, jr., Black Hills.
HONORABLE MENTION
Quarterbacks — James Marsh, sr., Lynden; Levi Crum, jr., Hockinson.
Running backs — Josh Camacho, soph., Washington.
Wide receivers — Josh Benthem, sr., Ephrata; Isaiah Strong, jr., Pullman; Peyton Brammer, jr., Hockinson.
Offensive line — Ben Cunningham, sr., Clarkston; Zion Evans-Robinson, jr., Archbishop Murphy; Caden Hicks, sr., Tumwater; Benito Bravo, sr., Prosser.
Defensive line — Skylar Rayburn, sr., Selah; Zion Evans-Robinson, jr., Archbishop Murphy; Lupeti Sarte, sr., Fife; Herbert Polu, sr., River Ridge; Julian Kennedy, jr., Black Hills; Jacob Schuster, soph., Tumwater.
Linebackers — Jaymason Willingham, sr., Steilacoom; Jon Domingos, sr., Hockinson; Brock Harrison, sr., Ridgefield; Caden Jumper, soph., Eatonville; Sekai Asaou, sr., Fife.
Defensive backs _ Cameron Ditter, sr., Selah, Adam Johnson, jr., Olympic; Dawson Frtiz, sr., Mark Morris; Gannon Ginnis, sr., Fife; Aidan Mallory, sr., Hockinson; Ethan Loveless, sr., Black Hills; Taylor Simmons, sr., Black Hills.
Punter — Gannon Ginnis, sr., Fife.
CLASS 1A
Player of the year: Sawyer Jenks, sr., Royal.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Sawyer Jenks, sr., Royal.
Running backs _ Alonso Hernandez, sr., Royal; Jakob Larson, sr., Colville.
Wide receivers — Conner Zetterberg, jr., Cascade Christian; Angel Farias, sr., Royal.
Tight end — Waylon Kentner, jr., Mount Baker.
Offensive line — Dakota Hibbs, sr., Zillah; Jacob Newsome, sr., Colville; Michael Fitzsimmons, sr., Colville; Dylan Kaemingk, sr. Lynden Christian; Adam Kruzich, sr., Meridian.
Kicker — Blake De Ruyter, sr., Lynden Christian.
Defense
Defensive line — Bailey Sparks, sr., Zillah; Dylan Kaemingk, sr., Lynden Christian; Toretto Metzger-Magalei, jr., Cascade Christian; Jacob Newsome, sr., Colville.
Linebackers — Brian Calhoun, sr., Zillah; Jay Allen, sr., Mount Baker; Alonso Hernandez, sr., Royal; Grant Michaliszyn, sr., Colville.
Defensive backs — Wyatt Dodson, sr., La Center; Kaleb Bass, sr., Mount Baker; Tug Smith, sr., Newport; Jackson Folkers, sr., Hoquiam.
Punter — Jacob Kirkwood, sr., Colville.
HONORABLE MENTION
Quarterback — John Knight, sr., Colville.
Running backs — Danny Bradbury, sr., Newport; Tatum Brumfield, sr., Elma.
Wide receivers _ Drew Dickson, sr., Klahowya; Tug Smith, sr., Newport; Evan Neitling, sr., Nooksack Valley; Isaac Hoidal, sr. Stevenson.
Tight ends — Sam Faber, sr., Lynden Christian; Michael Gurr, sr., Cascade Christian.
Offensive line — Alejandro Hernandez, sr., Elma; Adam Whitaker, sr., Cascade Christian; Ben Panabaker, sr., Colville; Tony Herrmann, sr., Connell.
Defensive line — Adam Kruzich, sr., Meridian; Tatum Brumfield, sr., Elma; Javier Huitron, sr., Royal.
Linebackers — Hunter Wallis, soph., Klahowya; Matt Brown, jr., Hoquiam; Adam Whitaker, sr., Cascade Christian; Cade Cochran, sr., Charles Wright; Jacob Newson, sr., Royal; Danny Bradbury, sr., Newport; Michael Fitzsimmons, sr., Colville.
Defensive backs — Conner Zetterberg, jr., Cascade Christian; Michael Gurr, sr., Cascade Christian; Jalen Apol, sr., Lynden Christian; Chase Kanamu, sr., Colville.
CLASS 2B
Player of the year: Alex Dyer, sr., Kalama.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Alex Dyer, sr., Kalama.
Running backs — Silas Perreiah, sr., Northwest Christian; Patrick Edwards, sr., Raymond.
Wide receivers — Brennon Vance, jr., Kalama; Kobe Singleton, jr., Tri-Cities Prep.
Tight end — Sam Western, jr., Pe Ell/Willapa Valley.
Offensive line — Jason Chilcoate, sr., Adna; Hunter Eaton, sr., Toledo; Keaton Carolus Knutson; sr., Northwest Christian; Robbie Hopkins; sr., Chewelah; Abe Bah, sr., Kalama.
Kicker — Jose Delgado, soph., Raymond.
Defense
Defensive line — Hunter Eaton, sr., Toledo; Parker Wood, sr., Kalama; Christian Anderson, sr., Raymond; Leo Schroeder, sr., Tri-Cities Prep.
Linebackers — Sutton Moon, jr., Kalama; Max Smith, jr., Pe Ell/Willapa Valley; Colton Tinnin, sr., Tri-Cities Prep; Abel Ingle, sr., Adna.
Defensive backs — Carson Cox, sr., Pe Ell/Willapa Valley; Zach Lofgren, sr., Rainier; Kobe Beck, sr., Ocosta; Kobe Singleton, jr., Tri-Cities Prep.
Punter — Luke Brown, sr., Wahkiakum.
HONORABLE MENTION
Quarterback — Dawson Stanley, sr., Napavine.
Running backs — Ashton Haight, jr., Onalaska; Max Smith, jr., Pe Ell/Willapa Valley; Nate Dituri, sr., Tri-Cities Prep.
Wide receiver — Brady Collins, sr., Adna.
Tight end — Ashton Dowell, sr., Adna.
Offensive line — Jon Denny, sr., Liberty (Spangle); Augie Allenbach, sr., Colfax; Cesar Delgado, sr., Raymond.
Kicker — Andreas Malunat, sr., Toledo.
Defensive line — Hayden McEachen, sr., Columbia (Burbank); Hunter Olmstead, soph., Concrete; Cesar Delgado, sr., Raymond.
Linebackers — Brody Klein, jr., Rainier; Fano Arceo-Hansen, sr., Toledo.
Defensive backs — Randall Keithley, sr., Kalama; Mason Knode, sr., Liberty Christian.
Punter — Braden Thomas, jr., Adna.
CLASS 1B
Player of the year: Marcus King, jr., Odessa.
OFFENSE
First team
Quarterback — Maguire Isaak, sr., Almira/Coulee-Hartline.
Running backs — Marcus King, jr., Odessa; Noah Leonard, sr., Crescent.
Wide receivers — Ethan Lindstron, jr., Naselle; Robert Comstock III, sr., Quilcene.
Offensive line — Jaden Hunt, Odessa; Theron Schlomer, sr.,Odessa.
Defense
Defensive line — Theron Schlomer, sr., Odessa; Robert Comstock III, sr., Quilcene; Vince Fauver, sr., Naselle.
Linebackers — Kyler Marsh, sr., Sunnyside Christian; Jimmy Strange, soph., Naselle; Noah Leonard, sr., Crescent.
Defensive backs — Jeremiah Lynn, jr., Tacoma Baptist; Jay Link, jr., Selkirk; Olin Reynolds, sr., Quilcene.
HONORABLE MENTION
Running back — Brandon Montoya, jr., Lyle-Wishram.
Wide receiver — Tim DeWulf, soph., Odessa.
Defensive line — Zach Budnek, soph., Quilcene.
Linebackers — Brandon Montoya, jr., Lyle-Wishram; Logan Kitselman, sr., Tacoma Baptist.
